Better Old News Than New Lies

It has been thought necessary in Chicago to display the American flag in the public schools in the “foreign quarter” of the city—which is about three quarters of it—in order that the pupils may discover what the Stars and Stripes are like. This is in truth an odd country with an odd people.

A band of desperados have been trapped near the scene of the recent attempted train robbery near Delhi, Ohio.

Peter Alt, proprietor of the Arlington house at Baltimore, Md., was shot dead by his son William, aged fifteen, while beating his wife.

Dennis Williams, colored, was lynched at Ellaville, Fla., June 10th, for wounding a white man.

One man was killed and three wounded in a recent battle between New Mexican cattlemen over a few cents.

The body of banker Garrett, who was drowned by the sinking of his yacht, the Gleam, has been recovered.

Jay Gould is reported to be a decidedly sick man. [One of the richest men in the U.S. at the time, Gould owned a 228-foot long yacht named Atalanta. Despite his wealth he died four years later, of tuberculosis, at the age of 56. – The Ed.]

Rent payers on the [Scottish] island of Arran are threatened with dynamite.

The earl of Derby, whose seat is in the suburbs of Liverpool, Eng., is a pronounced kleptomaniac.

During a saloon row at Monarch, Colorado, a one legged gambler named Schenck shot and killed George Davis, and fatally wounded an unknown man. A mob afterward took Schenck out and hanged him to a telephone pole. They should have hung him before.

Boston’s school committee have voted to drop from the text books used in Boston schools “Swinton’s Outlines of the World’s History,” on account of the allusions which it contains to the subject of “indulgences” by the Roman Catholic church.

Charles A. Dana wears a light blue necktie.

The man who is as honest as the day is long must have different grades of honesty for different seasons of the year.

An inhuman physician of Gainsville, Texas, beat his wife unmercifully one day last week, and drove her naked through the streets. The brute barely escaped lynching.

New Hampshire Items

Saturday night the post-office at Derry Depot was entered by burglars, the safe blown open, and $100 in postage stamps and money stolen. A gang of burglars visited Derry and entered several places a few months ago.

Death of Germany’s Emperor

The Emperor of Germany died at eleven o’clock Friday forenoon, the 15th inst. …

The new Emperor William [II] is twenty-eight years old, and many things, both good and bad, are told of him. It is said that he has the spirit but not the genius for action; it is feared he will plunge the empire into war at an early date. [Note: We regret our predecessor’s alarmist tone. In fact, it took the Kaiser a full 26 years to commence the Great War. – The Ed.]

Naval Intelligence

The court martial in the case of Capt. T.O. Selfridge, U.S.N., charged with criminal negligence in target shooting from the ship under his command in Japan, resulting in the death of several Japanese, honorably acquited him.

The mikado of Japan has issued an edict against what he calls “the pernicious game of baseball, which foreigners are attempting to introduce into this country.” So it is said, at least.

A Dover paper remarks: “The dedication of the soldiers’ monument at Portsmouth on the Fourth will take many down there. Portsmouth this year has a double attraction, a 4th of July celebration, and the only city in New Hampshire where beer is sold.”

The Dover Democrat says the report in that city is that all the liquor now sold there is either taken up the river by boat, presumably from this city, or is brought from the Rollinsford depot, large quantities reaching Dover both ways.

Under the heading of “Kittery Point” the Biddeford Standard says: “By the recent sale of the Blake property the last of Kittery’s ocean front save a few narrow privileges has passed into the hands of the pleasure seeking stranger; in fact the desirable portions of our harbor shore is likewise in their possession, or devoted to their interests. Thus within a few years has the native Kitterian beset his path to the sea with placards of ‘No Trespass,’ and betaken himself to the shallow creeks for commercial purposes; how far they have been wise, let time make proof. True it is that already we are witnesses of that transformation which displaces the lusty shout of the busy skipper for the bad grammar and sickly smile of the omnipresent flunky.”

Landlord Frisbee of the Park Field hotel, Kittery Point, wishes to contradict the statement that Dr. Pennoyer is to be at his house this season. He has not applied, and his patronage would be declined did he apply.

Three hundred children died in New York last week, and considering the heat and dirt of that vainglorious metropolis, many of them were lucky little creatures to leave for a better world.

The Statue of Liberty wants $100,000 to complete her pedestal. Like most of her sex, the girl is a little extravagant.

Rev. John Holahan, late pastor of the Catholic church at Hinsdale, has been removed for alleged immorality.

A locomotive has been built in the Pennsylvania railroad shops in eighteen hours and fifty-five minutes.

The Portland Transcript remarks: “More poles are going up on our business streets, poles to the right of them, poles to the left of them, and soon we suppose there will be a row in the middle of the road, compelling teams and pedestrians to dodge about among them as though they were in a wood—and a dead one at that. There is little encouragement to put up buildings of architectural beauty if they are to be disfigured by these cooked sticks stuck up in front of them.” Guess there is no help for it. Once the pole-planters get a foothold in the street, they do pretty much as they please afterward. That is the experience of Portsmouth.

The soldiers’ monument was on Friday being hauled from the wharf where it was landed, to Goodwin park.

Deborah Chesley of Manchester, aged eighty-two years, hung herself June 25th. She was a native of Durham.

