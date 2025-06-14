Sat, June 14

2016—Lane Graves, 2, is killed by an alligator at Disney World. In response, Disney installs signs warning that alligators are present.

2004—Timothy Clam opens the door and exits a Bell helicopter, 4,000 feet above the Grand Canyon.

2001—Dennis Koslowski throws a $2.1 million party on Sardinia for his wife Karen’s 40th birthday. Half the cost is covered by Tyco International.

1987—Someone torches Epsom, N.H.’s anti-Commie Trojan Horse.

1954—Dwight D. Eisenhower signs a bill adding “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.

1951—Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-Booze) accuses President Eisenhower and General George Marshall of serving the policies of the Kremlin.

1943—The Supreme Court rules that children cannot be forced to salute the flag if it offends their religious beliefs.

1928—Ernesto “Che” Guevara is born in Argentina.

1922—In D.C., 5,000 African Americans march silently for an anti-lynching bill which has passed the House. Democrats filibuster it, though.

1905—Russian sailors mutiny aboard the battleship Potemkin.

1864—Inept General Leonidas Polk, CSA, aka “The Fighting Bishop,” is KIA by a 3-inch Federal shell.

1662—Former Massachusetts Governor [1636–37] Henry Vane, an advocate of religious tolerance, is beheaded in the Tower of London.