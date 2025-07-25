Volume 269, No. 23

From this fortnight’s Old News: “Tuesday afternoon, July 24th, Orrin Kenniston of Newmarket, who had been in Exeter jail since April, was let out, went home, and proceeded to turn down [i.e., drink] liquor until he placed himself in a delightful condition of intoxication. He then went to his boarding house and commenced to try to run it according to his ideas, as a persuader brandishing an empty revolver to scare the bosses. He had it all his own way until the majesty of the law appeared in the person of Officer Arthur Chesley, who quickly quieted him and carried him to the police station, where he stayed all night in durance vile. Wednesday morning he was taken before Justice Mellows, and held in $600 for the supreme court in this city until October; but he thought he had been in jail for as long as he cared for, at present, so before three o’clock Wednesday afternoon he removed the bars from his cell window, and departed.” – New Hampshire Gazette, August 2, 1888.

