Friday, July 25, 6:40 p.m. — We recently performed what was supposed to be routine maintenance on some of the digital gears, belts, and pulleys which convert our newspaper—a real, physical thing, made of ink and paper—into the nebulous slurry of ones and zeroes that eventually result, presuming things are working properly, into something readable on whatever pane of glass may be in front of your face.

You can guess the rest.

We expect to be back, but we can’t say when for sure. Maybe tomorrow.