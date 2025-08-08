Volume 269, No. 24

To download a pdf of today’s New Hampshire Gazette, just click on this link.

By way of enticement, here are a few selected items from our “Better Old News Than New Lies” department:

James McDevitt got shaved in a barber shop at Somerville, Mass., Saturday night, refused to pay for the shave, and was stabbed in the face with a pair of shears by the barber.

According to the returns of the keepers of the Boston public baths, there were 250,000 visitors in July.

Lawrence Donovan, who jumped from the Brooklyn bridge some time ago, and escaped without serious harm, on the 7th inst. jumped from the Hungerford bridge across the Thames at London, and was drowned.

Edward H. Olmstead, head clerk in the bursar’s office at Harvard college has emigrated with $1200 not belonging to him.

Charles Post, the bunco steerer who swindled an aged citizen of Charlestown, Mass., out of $3000, has been arrested in New York.

John Jacobs goes to the penitentiary for four months, for trying to jump off the Brooklyn bridge.