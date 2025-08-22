Volume 269, No. 25

To download a pdf of today’s New Hampshire Gazette, just click on this link.

By way of enticement, here are a few selected items from our "Better Old News Than New Lies" department:

The Elbe at Hamburg has crocodiles in it, thirteen having escaped from a menagerie steamer.

In a fight at a Baptist meeting at Monticello, Ga., Aug. 23d, two men were shot dead, one or two mortally wounded, and several badly hurt. Over thirty shots were fired. Those fellows evidently belong to the church militant.

Ogdensburgh customs officials have been arrested charged with stealing opium stored in the custom house. They are reformers.

At an Irish exhibition in Barrack street, London, Aug. 22d, a band from Cork refused to play the British national anthem, and was hissed by the spectators. Members of the band afterward stated that they would not have dared to return to Ireland if they had played the anthem.