A medical authority says “persons have been bitten by mad dogs and have not gone mad.” And then, again, some persons get mad on being bitten by a dog that is not mad. The rule works both ways.

Holden Dick, an Indian, and Vincente Olivas, a Mexican, both convicted murderers, were taken out of jail at Susanville, California, Jan. 28th, and hanged to beams in the woodshed of the court house by a mob.

During the recent blizzard two unknown families, consisting of nine persons, were frozen to death near San Bois, Choctaw Nation, and their four horses were frozen in harness. The party were (sic) caught on the prairie.

The body of a baby four days old came in with the tide at Cohasset, Mass, Jan. 28th.

The house committee on military affairs has instructed Mr. Wheeler to report favorably the bill introduced by him to authorize the president to restore officers to the army in certain cases. This is the Fitz John Porter bill.

Charles W. Hitchcock, a Baltimore letter carrier, is charged with abstracting money from several letters.

Rev. G.R. Bristow has been indicted at Nyack, N.Y., for criminally assaulting Ida Downs.

Miss Alice Jordan, the young lady who recently joined the junior class at the Yale law school, has withdrawn, owing to the announcement by the faculty that she would be ineligible for a degree, even should she pass the required examination.

A train near Pistoja, Italy, was pillaged by brigands, Jan. 27th; one passenger was killed and three were wounded.

It was reported on Friday that the new steeple of the Orthodox church at York village was overthrown by the wind of the previous night, but it was probably a canard as there wasn’t any wind the previous night. Somebody lied, that was all.

A shooting afray is reported from Houston, Texas. Two admirers of a Miss Delaney, named Jack Hanlon and Jack Crowlly, met in the lady’s parlor by accident. Shots were exchanged from revolvers, and both men will die. The two lovers were “sporting men,” and the young woman was engaged to Hanlon.

A war between religious factions is in progress at Joliet, Ill., the salvation army on one side and the city authorities, Catholics, on the other.

All that was left of the Martha’s Vineyard railroad after the late storm—Two streaks of rust and a right of way much unobstructed.

The best thing in hats—brains.

Senators [William Henry] Blair [R-N.H.] and [William Pierce] Frye [R-Me.] are said to be the only members of the upper house of congress who are teetotalers.

It is said that if a person bitten by a mad dog will go into a Turkish bath and stay there for seven days he will recover. The poison in the blood, it is said, will be eliminated by vigorous and steady perspiration.

The private theatrical performances before the [Mad] King [Ludwig II] of Bavaria have been resumed at Munich, in spite of the vehement remonstrances of his Majesty’s disgusted ministers, who find it utterly hopeless to attempt to place the civil list on a better footing.

Old Seth Kinman, the famous California hunter, who presented unique chairs to Presidents Buchanan, Lincoln, Johnson and Hayes, will next spring honor President Cleveland in a similar manner. The chair is made of elk-horns, and is curiously and elaborately constructed.

Bismark is afraid of dentists. He has lately suffered much from neuralgic pains in the face, and according to Prof. Frerichs of the Berlin University, these are due to two decayed teeth which the chancellor has not the courage to have removed. Bismark’s wife is also said to be far from well.

“Two of the toes of my buried leg overlap each other and pain me dreadfully,” said the wife of Jacob Berean, of Marlboro, Mass. The leg had been amputated and buried one month. The husband, unknown to the wife, had the leg exhumed and the toes straightened out, and she said she knew by the relief that followed the exact moment the act was performed.

Prof. Eaton, of Yale College, in a recent lecture to the students, told them that it was not certain Eve tempted Adam with an apple in the Garden of Eden. He thinks probably it was a quince, ”because the apple of the present day was propagated from the crab apple, and it is not at all likely Adam would have been taken in by such a puckery little bait.”

Once there was a hired man who was constantly astonishing his employer, a farmer, by doing strange and unexpected things. One day the farmer went into the barn and found that his man had hanged himself. Looking at the dangling body a few minutes, he exclaimed: “What on earth will that fellow do next?”

Davis Brothers, photographic artists, were taking views of the frost-work about the city on Friday, and without doubt will produce some very beautiful pictures. An Eliot man who came down the river in his boat that day to subscribe for the Gazette expressed regret that the magnificent views along the banks of the river could not be photographed.

L.V. Newell, & Co. succeeded in getting about sixty fine negatives for photographic views about the city and in this vicinity, during the three days’ prevalence of the “ice storm.” They will soon have the completed pictures on exhibition and for sale.

William Hanscom of Eliot was arrested in Dover last week for disturbing the “knee drill” of the salvation army, and in the police court next morning was fined $2 and costs, amounting to $8.76.

The salvation army of Portsmouth visited Eliot Neck on Monday evening last, and held services at the Second Advent church there. Three young men from Portsmouth were denied admission at the door, because it was alleged that they belonged to a company of twenty who had given out word that they would break up the meeting. There was a considerable crowd present, but no evidence of any new converts. At a previous meeting, two weeks ago, sixteen dollars were collected.

The New Hampshire Gazette, February 4, 1886

The feeling in Arizona and New Mexico in favor of the summary execution of the Apache chief Geronimo and his companions, is general.

Baron Armand Haussman is under arrest in Paris for attempting to murder Count Montauzan in the Hotel Louvre, in a fight about a woman. Haussman shot his rival twice, and smashed a clock over his head. The wounded man will probably die.

Police Court

Saturday, Feb. 6th — James Winters, for drunkenness, was requested to hand over a total of $9.60, fine and costs, and did it. The police all lifted their hats to him when he retired. They don’t have such customers often, of late.

Monday, Feb. 8th — Michael Carey, Harry Breen and Michael Walsh were arraigned for brawling and tumult. These cases were the outcome of a disgraceful and brutal row between a lot of drunken brewery men, and another lot of equally drunken sewer workmen, on Sunday. Carey was allowed to depart, being given the benefit of a faint doubt. Breen was fined $3, with $9.21 costs, and Walsh was fined $2 and $9.21 costs.

The unconditional surrender of Geronimo, the rebellious Apache chief, and his band, is announced.

Henry Squire was attacked by a ferocious owl in Housatonic, Conn., and seriously injured. After a desperate fight the owl was killed.

Capt. David R. West died in the alms house at New Bedford, Mass., Feb. 2d. At one time he was the wealthiest and most successful whaling master sailing out of New Bedford.

A despatch of Feb. 2d from Cohoes, N.Y., says: George Waterhouse, a boy fourteen years of age, some six years ago was bitten by a dog in Lansingburg. For the past week the boy has shown signs of hydrophobia. His condiiton became alarming, and Dr. McLean of Troy was called and administered all the medicines usually used in such cases, but tonight it was deemed advisable to smother him.

The report that Georgie Waterhouse of Cohoes, N.Y. a little boy, had been smothered to terminate his sufferings from hydrophobia, was untrue. He was still alive on the 5th inst., and it was thought had a chance for recovery.

On Saturday last Mrs. Ludwig and her ten-years-old daughter, of Chelsea, Mass., made a hearty supper on a leg of mutton for which Mrs. Ludwig paid ten cents. Both are likely to die.

A disgraceful fight occurred at the Creek on Sunday afternoon.

The Mutiny on Ship Frank N. Thayer

Captain Clark, of the Boston ship Frank N. Thayer, has arrived at Plymouth, England, on the Cape steamer by which he was picked up at sea. He relates that the Thayer was bound for New York with a mixed crew, including two Manila seamen. These two men stole upon deck one night, armed with knives lashed to poles, attacked the two officers, killing them instantly. Three sailors, the only ones on deck, were quickly dispatched. Captain Clark, hearing the shrieks of the crew, rushed on deck in his night shirt. The Manilamen slashed him terribly, and he barely escaped with his life. After a desperate struggle he broke away from his assailants; and rushing to his cabin, locked himself in. The Manilamen battened down the hatches, and kept the captain and crew below deck one day and night. The captain finally fired through a skylight at one of the mutineers, and wounded him in the thigh. The man rushed to the side of the vessel, and overboard. The other mutineer went below and fired the cargo, and, returning to the deck, jumped into the sea. Terrified to madness, the crew forced their way on deck, lowered a boat and rowed away. The ship was consumed. The crew wandered for a week before they were picked up.

John Johnson, aged twenty-five years, a barber of Biddeford, was on a drunk with another young fellow on the night of the 3d inst. He was found the next morning in the outskirts of the city, so severely frozen that he died in twenty minutes after being taken to the police station.

The thermometer indicated from twenty to twenty-eight degrees below zero in Biddeford and Saco on Saturday, the 6th inst. At Conway Junction and North Berwick the temperature was twenty-three below, and at Lyman it is alleged was thirty-five below!

The Duluth Herald says that it strikes the average citizen that the Indian has more land than he needs or ought to have. This fact has been striking the average citizen ever since Columbus came ashore.

Sometimes even the most wide-awake and accurate reporter is liable to err, as is shown by a correction in the Schuyler Vindicator: “Instead of being arrested yesterday, as we stated, for kicking his wife down a flight of stairs and hurling a lighted kerosene lamp after her, Rev. James Wellman died unmarried, four years ago.” It is to be hoped Rev. Mr. Wellman accepts this hearty correction in the same generous spirit in which it is tendered.

The New Hampshire Gazette, February 11, 1886

