Sat, Jan 24

2015—The first snow of winter falls on Portsmouth. It is far from the last.

2001—GOP hack Rich Galen reports (falsely) that outgoing Gore staffers slashed all the power cords in the Office of the Vice President.

1999—Reading the crawl on “Dateline NBC,” Joe DiMaggio is disturbed to learn that he has died.

1992—Gov. Bill Clinton flies to Arkansas so the execution of self-lobotomized cop-killer Ricky Ray Rector—who asks jailers to save the dessert from his last meal “for later”—will enhance his campaign for President.

1963—The tail falls off a B-52 flying over Maine at 500 feet—one-seventieth of its design altitude—and it crashes into Elephant Mountain. Two men survive the crash, seven don’t.

1961—A disintegrating B-52 releases a pair of 3.8 megaton H-bombs over Goldsboro, N.C. One parachutes “safely”—a single safety switch prevents detonation. The other falls freely, and remains 180 feet underground.

1955—Iwo Jima flag raiser Ira Hamilton Hayes dies of exposure at 32.

1946—Swearing in Rear Admiral Sidney Souers as head the Central Intelligence Group, President Truman presents him with a cloak and dagger.

1856—Pres. Pierce declares Kansas’ anti-slavery government illegitimate.

1692—French priest Louis-Pierre Thury and hundreds of indigenous Abenaki raid York, Maine, killing 100 settlers and taking 100 hostage.