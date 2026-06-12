I have this thing for pink flamingos;

had one on my lawn for twenty-eight years

in Philadelphia. When it finally

died of old age—so weathered that it

simply fell apart—my dear friend Dale

sent two more from Waukesha, Wisconsin.

–

But a dozen years ago, we downsized

to a condo, and of course the courtyard

was common ground, so I couldn’t

put my pink flamingos on the lawn.

I’ve really missed them. Silly, I suppose,

but I’ve missed my pink flamingos.

–

Meanwhile, on my most recent birthday,

my daughter said she had a present,

but we had to have some time to spend

together. Several hours, she said. It took

a couple weeks to find the time,

but we finally sat down together

at her kitchen table, and she handed me

a Lego pink flamingo kit: a couple hundred

little plastic pieces with an illustrated

booklet of instructions. And together we

assembled my flamingo. It’s sitting

on the shelf in front of me right now.

–W.D. Ehrhart