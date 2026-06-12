Tiananmen Mythology

by Richard M. Balzano

After another anniversary of the June 4th Tiananmen Square “massacre”—an event enshrined in the Western imagination as the defining symbol of Chinese authoritarianism—it is worth revisiting how the story was originally reported, amplified, mythologized, and then quietly redacted and corrected by many of the same Western journalists who helped turn it into political scripture. The Tiananmen story entered American political mythology in June 1989 as media coverage saturated audiences with claims that thousands of peaceful Chinese protesters had been massacred by tanks and machine-gun fire inside Tiananmen Square. Deathcounts snowballed from 2,600 to 8,000 and beyond, and NBC’s Tim Russert claimed “tens of thousands” died. The narrative calcified with such emotion that it became less a disputed historical event than sacred Cold War lore contrasting democratic idealism with communist barbarism. Nearly every major U.S. media outlet repeated the same imagery of students mowed down en masse, creating the impression of corroboration. Herein lies the problem: many reports were based on rumor, secondhand testimony, or claims from activists with ties to U.S. intelligence rather than reliable eyewitnesses.

The protests began as an anti-corruption movement that became a seven-week occupation of Tiananmen Square amid escalating unrest, strikes, and barricades. The American narrative paid little attention to violent confrontations throughout Beijing before June 4th. When unarmed soldiers entered the city before the square was cleared, some were beaten, burned alive, or attacked with Molotov cocktails while military vehicles burned. The Washington Post described organized anti-government groups armed with iron clubs and firebombs, while the Wall Street Journal reported soldiers pulled from trucks and beaten to death by crowds. If accurate, this was less a one-dimensional massacre than a confrontation between militant anti-government factions and state forces, much of it occurring outside Tiananmen Square itself.

The Tiananmen myth emerged not from verified facts, but from the speed with which rumor and emotionally charged reporting transformed into unquestioned orthodoxy before facts could be verified. A story in the Hong Kong press described machine guns mowing down students around the Monument to the People’s Heroes. The New York Times elevated the account despite never verifying the witness or corroborating the claims. The following day, Times correspondent Nicholas Kristof challenged the story, noting there was no evidence for the alleged machine-gun emplacements and that several nearby journalists never witnessed the massacre described in headlines. Student leader Wu’er Kaixi, who was tied to subversive U.S. regime-change institutions, claimed to have witnessed hundreds of students gunned down, but evidence demonstrates he had left the square hours before the alleged incident.

Many journalists responsible for shaping the original narrative later came clean, admitting the story had spiraled out of control. Former Washington Post Beijing bureau chief Jay Mathews acknowledged that “as far as can be determined from the available evidence, no one died that night in Tiananmen Square.” Mathews acknowledged many reporters filed impossibly false or “dramatic accounts” that “buttressed the myth of a student massacre” without direct evidence. CBS correspondent Richard Roth later wrote bluntly, “There Was No Tiananmen Square Massacre,” recalling that when he passed through the square he saw troops and armored vehicles—but no bodies or evidence of slaughter. Reuters reporter Graham Earnshaw and leaked U.S. diplomatic cables similarly disputed the massacre narrative, stating that students in the square departed peacefully after negotiations with troops.

By the late 1990s even major Western newspapers acknowledged that no confirmed massacre had occurred inside Tiananmen Square itself, but those clarifications appeared long after the original imagery had embedded itself in Western political consciousness. The myth survived because it was politically useful. The protests unfolded at the precise moment Washington sought ideological victory over socialism worldwide, and leading protest figures openly aligned with the West. Some protest leaders discussed provoking state violence to delegitimize the Communist Party, and Chai Ling professed that “only when the Square is awash with blood will the people of China open their eyes.” What emerged from June 1989 was a Cold War morality tale shaped by exaggeration, selective reporting, buried corrections, and geopolitical utility.

Tiananmen Square is but one example of Cold War mythology through which Chinese history was filtered for Western audiences. Americans are taught that the Great Leap Forward was a uniquely communist apocalypse in which Mao deliberately starved tens of millions, yet many widely cited famine figures emerged from anti-communist academic networks and CIA-linked publications during the Cold War, while life expectancy still rose sharply under Mao. Likewise, China’s Cultural Revolution occupies Western memory as irrational totalitarian chaos, obscuring the extent to which many participants viewed it as a political struggle against bureaucratization, inequality, corruption, and privileged party elitism. In both cases, the Western narrative flattens complex historical events into morality tales meant less to understand China than to reinforce the moral superiority of Western capitalist liberal democracy.

When Washington’s enemies are accused of atrocities, it’s worth considering the source, who benefits from the narrative, and the extent to which conventional wisdom about our adversaries is rooted in curated narrative versus objective reality. Perhaps its time to revisit who the authoritarian monsters really are? China lifted 800+ million people out of extreme poverty; in contrast, the U.S. criminalizes homelessness in its broader police state in which police murdered 3.6 civilians each day in 2025, and the U.S. boasts world’s largest prison population, wherein many prisoners are forced to perform slave labor. Americans do not have guaranteed or sufficient access to healthcare, education, or basic social welfare provisions enshrined in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights; China’s citizens do. Perhaps the only nation ever to use atomic weapons against civilian populations, that has since waged wars and interventions responsible for the deaths of 10–20 million people across the world, imposed sanctions that took 38 million lives since 1972, and routinely disregards international law, deserves to have its foreign policy morality narratives approached with a comparable measure of skepticism.

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Richard M. Balzano is an historian and political analyst peddling truths at several institutions of higher learning, quietly devoted to the art of sedition and comfortably resigned to the peripheral left.