What to be thankful for? Our cup runneth over. Your mileage, of course, may vary.

From the lowliest hack to the laureled legend, journalists yearn for a good yarn to write. Civilians who suffer collateral damage generally wish their lives had been less interesting.

On the time-honored grounds that dogs bite men every day of the year, we skip over the usual roster of Gazans and Ukrainians, and Congolese miners, and foreign workers in oil-rich Gulf states, and the inhabitants of low-lying islands, and run-of-the-mill Americans whose SNAP benefits and health care subsidies have been cut off in order to enhance their self-reliance, and turn to the 363 residents of Middletown, Iowa.

In their bucolic hometown, on the day before Thanksgiving, U.S. Army experts set off a 3,000 pound charge of C-4 sitting atop 68 nasty-looking barrels containing nearly five tons of highly unstable lead azide. Estimates suggest that a plume of lead dust might travel for 100 miles as gravity gradually brings it down upon the farms and fields of America’s heartland.

It’s a “toxic airborne event” right out of Don DeLillo’s forty year-old novel White Noise. Note to booksellers and librarians: it’s time to re-shelve that classic with the rest of the non-fiction. Officials pressed for time in this rapidly-deteriorating situation may find it useful as a cheat-sheet, mining it for impractical mitigation measures.

It goes without saying that we Americans have a well-deserved reputation for blowing shit up. The hard part is making innocent bystanders comfortable with the consequences. As with anything else, the more you do something, the easier it gets. So, by now it’s reflexive: explain to the anxious that this latest load of lead will represent just a small fraction of what’s already there.

The trick about using that trick is knowing when to stop. Dwelling on how that lead got there in the first place will not reassure anyone.

Automobile engines used to make a nasty banging noise called “knock” when going uphill or accelerating. That problem was solved in 1921 by a guy named Thomas Midgley, Jr.* Just add a little tetraethyl lead to the gas. Call it Ethyl, though. That makes it sound less like what it is: a potent neurotoxin.

Fifty years, millions of tons of lead, billions of dollars in profits, and a couple of generations of serial killers later, Congress legislated a phase-out—over the objections of conservative gearheads from coast to coast.

Thanks to that inherently socialistic enterprise known as Wikipedia, we can reconstruct a rough idea of how intentionally blowing up tons of lead in the nation’s breadbasket came to be seen as a good solution.

During the Vietnam War, the U.S. Defense Department found itself with “an accelerated need for lead azide.” Predictably, the U.S. government “began stockpiling lead azide in large quantities.” It was an investment in the future, and it paid off. The North Vietnamese Navy never did to San Diego what the Japanese did to Pearl Harbor.

Once that fiasco was finally over, our Wikipediasts tell us, “the use of lead azide dramatically decreased. Due to the size of the U.S. stockpile, the manufacture of lead azide in the U.S. ceased completely by the early 1990s. In the 2000s, concerns about the age and stability of stockpiled lead azide led the U.S. government to investigate methods to dispose of its stockpiled lead azide… .” It must be tough to be a government. You try to do the right thing, and you end up with a surplus of touchy veterans and volatile explosives.

The Army’s inventory of lead azide was stashed in 68 barrels, where it soaked in a soothing mixture of ethanol and water to prevent crystalization. All these barrels were lined up in concrete bunkers at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant just outside of Middletown. Monthly inspections were scheduled.

Though owned by the U.S. Army, the Iowa plant is run by an arm of a privately held company, Day & Zimmerman. A curious outfit, in its early days it built the Gatun Locks of the Panama Canal. More recently it manufactured artillery rounds for the Israeli Defense Force, including the ones that killed Hind Rajab, a five-year old Palestinian girl, six family members, and two paramedics in Gaza in January, 2024.

If the Army knew in 2004 that this stuff was so dangerous, how could experts in mayhem like Day & Zimmerman have let this situation get so out of hand?

The New Republic’s Kate Aronoff may have found the answer. In a piece published Tuesday headlined “The Army’s Story About the Iowa Lead Azide Detonation Makes No Sense,” she quotes a former Army chemical officer, Dan Kasteza: “Civil servants have been badly treated by the Trump administration, and it could easily be that the one or two guys who really had a handle as to what was going [on] were forced into early retirement, had enough and quit, or were DOGE’d away.”

* Midgley, who was also instrumental in the proliferation of ozone-killing Freon, did not live to see the rise of unleaded gas. He died in 1944. Partially paralyzed by polio a few years earlier, he was strangled by a hoist he designed to lift himself out of bed.