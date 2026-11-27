To the Editor:

Gaylord Nelson, former U.S. senator and the founder of Earth Day, recognized that nature is the source of our national wealth and economic activity. He wrote, “These biological systems are the sustaining wealth of the world.”

That’s why climate action belongs at the center of today’s affordability debate. In 2014, ecological economist Robert Costanza and his colleagues estimated the annual value of the world’s ecosystem services at about $125 trillion. These benefits, including climate regulation, fisheries, forestry, soil conservation, and flood control, are increasingly at risk as climate impacts intensify.

Climate change threatens both these natural benefits and the physical infrastructure on which our economy depends—with consequences for household budgets like higher food prices and homeowners insurance premiums.

A 2020 report by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission documents the threat that climate change poses to America’s energy, water, transportation and communication infrastructure. For example, it warns that extreme precipitation, inundation from sea-level rise, extreme heat and forest fires “challenge nearly every element of transportation systems, from bridges and airports to pipelines and ports.”

A healthy economy depends on a stable climate. If our leaders are serious about affordability, they must look beyond today’s prices to the natural and built systems that make economic life possible. Cutting emissions and preparing for climate impacts are investments not just in lower long-term costs, but in keeping those systems functioning.

Terry Hansen

Grafton, Wisconsin

Terry:

Have we got this right? Mother Earth put $342 billion a day into an ecological bank account. All of us are entitled an equal share. Billionaires pay to rig the rules so that they can reduce the amount of that daily deposit, in order to protect the vast wealth they’ve already accumulated while destroying the environment. Ecocide is legal. Objecting to it is class warfare.

The Editor

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Carine v Kalkanis

To the Editor:

In arguing that al-Qaeda wasn’t responsible for 9/11, Gregory Kalkanis leaves out a lot.

American intelligence and German police reported that at least one and probably several of the hijackers were trained in al-Qaeda camps. (Boston Globe, Sept. 16, 2001, Gainesville Sun, Aug. 25, 2002). There is a video of Abdulaziz Alomari thanking “the leader, Osama Bin Laden.” Al-Qaeda’s treasurer made payments to some of the hijackers (Washington Post, Oct. 6, 2001). In 2000, military intelligence identified four of the future hijackers as al-Qaeda members (New York Times, Aug. 9, 2005) Bin Laden’s 2004 claim of responsibility may not be decisive, but it is evidence.

I also think there are problems with Kalkanis saying that the hijackers were upset about “the oppression and violence that the U.S.-backed monarchies and dictatorships impose on their people.” Al-Qaeda was not opposed to oppression and dictatorship. That they were in bed with the Taliban, one of the most oppressive regimes on earth, is part of the proof. Also, Bin Laden said in his 1996 fatwa that he intended to restore the caliphate, and in a statement made in November, 2001, he expressed his strong support for Indonesia’s occupation of East Timor, and his outrage that the West helped East Timor gain independence. It was never about liberation.

The editor will probably dish out his usual ad hominem and straw men, but I’ll try to bear it philosophically.

Aaron Carine

Dover, N.H.

Aaron:

Curious. You profess to disdain straw men, and yet you employ one by reducing Kalkanis’s thesis to an absolution of al-Qaeda. And, as for leaving out a lot, you ignore his indictment of the Saudi monarchy—not to mention his, to us, at least, irrefutable claim that the Cheney-Bush administration used 9/11 as an excuse to impose a national security lockdown on the U.S. and the world.

You also seem to be suggesting that, in referring to al-Qaeda’s abhorrence of “the… invasion of Iraq and… economic warfare against Iraq… and the U.S. support for the Israeli Government’s murderous campaign against the Palestinians… [and the] occupation of southern Lebanon,” Kalkanis is painting that terrorist group as a band of hippies who must hate all forms of oppression—as opposed to a bunch of religious fanatics determined to make others worship as they do. Kind of like evangelicals.

In short, despite your many admirable qualities, you have failed to change our views on any of these matters.

The Editor

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Rubio the Weathervane

To the Editor:

In his November 13th speech to the Federalist Society, Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump’s sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), calling it “fake and illegitimate.” He denounced it as “an unelected world tribunal” claiming authority over sovereign nations, including those that “never signed up for it.”

Yet in March, 2022, then-Senator Rubio cosponsored a Senate resolution that described the ICC as a tribunal that “seeks to uphold the rule of law” by investigating and trying individuals accused of the gravest international crimes. The resolution encouraged ICC member states to petition the court to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine—even though Russia, like the United States and Israel, is not a party to the court’s founding treaty.

Both Ukraine and the State of Palestine, a United Nations non-member observer state, accepted ICC jurisdiction over crimes committed on their territories. In the Israeli cases, the court stated that Israel’s consent was not required because the alleged crimes occurred on Palestinian territory.

But after the ICC issued arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, the Trump administration responded with sanctions. President Trump’s February 2025 executive order authorizing those sanctions explicitly cited the warrants.

When a court’s legitimacy depends on whether it targets an adversary or an ally, international justice ceases to be a principle to uphold. Instead, it becomes just another political tool.

Terry Hansen

Grafton, Wisconsin

Terry:

At a campaign rally in Texas in 2016, Rubio spent six minutes mercilessly deriding Donald J. Trump. “Friends do not let friends vote for con artists,” he said. Five months later, Trump had Rubio’s endorsement. Ten years ago, Rubio was already the master of an essential political skill: adjusting his message to suit the circumstances. He is a natural. Open him up and you will find nothing inside.

The Editor

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A Remarkable Scientific Achievement

To the Editor:

Lately the administration seems to be discounting the importance of science. It is sad, considering the recent resounding success of a 1970’s NASA program. Our intrepid Voyager is reaching one light day from Earth! This exciting venture is our deepest probe into space and is a tribute to science.

Lorraine Hansen

Rollinsford, N.H.

Lorraine:

In the greater scheme of things, mankind is but a blip—and quite possibly, as the writers of Season One of “True Detective” suggested, a tragic evolutionary mistake, considering human awareness of our species’ mortality. On the other hand, thanks to Voyager, we may derive great joy from the knowledge that somewhere way, way out there, Chuck Berry is playing, and always will be playing, “Johnny B. Goode.”

The Editor

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Our Government Sides with Measles

Dear Editor:

Congratulations to Mr. Trump and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. They can now add another trophy in their anti-public health trophy case. As a result of their continued destruction of public health, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has revoked the United States’ measles-elimination status, ending a 26-year run, after determining the country failed to halt continuous transmission of the virus for more than a year.

Since 2025, 7,500 cases of measles have been reported and 13 have died, which represents the highest number of measles cases seen in more than three decades. This epidemic happens to coincide with the return of Mr. Trump to office and the appointment of Mr. Kennedy as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The report stated that, “As part of its evaluation, PAHO reviewed epidemiological and laboratory evidence submitted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine whether the same strain of measles had been circulating in the United States uninterrupted for 12 months or longer, a sign of local transmission rather than imported cases.” Mr. Trump and Mr. Kennedy cannot blame this epidemic on immigrants; it is all on them and their policies.

As a result, it means that the United States will continue to have large outbreaks, putting people, mostly children, at risk of preventable disease, hospitalization and death.

To restore measles-elimination status, a country must end transmission and remain free of an outbreak for at least 12 months. Considering those who control our public health system, this is very unlikely to take place while they are still in power.

And if this was not bad enough, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) reported Monday that, months ago, federal health experts asked the CDC to issue a national alert warning doctors about the risks of measles during pregnancy. The CDC refused to do so. The NEJM reports cases of pneumonia, premature births and early hospitalization among women and their newborns as a result of their mothers contracting measles.

This reminds me of when Ronald Reagan in the 1980’s prevented health officials from placing a mandatory warning on aspirin, because giving aspirin to children with flu, chickenpox and other viral infections ran the risk acquiring the potentially fatal complication of Reye’s Syndrome. The medical journal Lancet estimated that if a mandatory warning label had been implemented in 1982, when first requested, instead of waiting until 1986, approximately 1,470 children’s lives could have been saved.

When politics, ideology and corporate greed impact public health, the consequences can be deadly. Yet we continue to allow it to go on unpunished.

Rich DiPentima, RN, MPH

Portsmouth, N.H.

Rich:

Although we were unaware that the CDC had refused to issue a warning that would have protected the lives of mothers and babies, we might well have assumed that it would. Neither being a baby, nor having a baby, represents any significant advancement towards the glorious, transhumanist future being imposed on us by the pasty, grotesque billionaires who now run the planet—unless, of course, said baby was spawned by them.

The Editor

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Our Freedom to Be Sick and Hungry

Dear Editor:

On NHPR, I heard [that] Sen. Jim Jordan, [has been] elected as Republican Senate Minority Leader [for] the next two years. He said, “When Democrats offer more government, we’ll offer more freedom… and we will bring that fight in committee, on the floor, and on the stump every single day.” Commentary called him: “brawler.”

President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, enacted on July 4, 2025, is shamelessly tricky. While the millionaires and billionaires got a huge tax cut for years, the people, yes, got the “freedom” of less government.

More than six million people could be free of SNAP (food stamps). Starting in January, 2027, Medicaid’s funding cuts and new work requirements will free people from medical care help. (Estimate for N.H.’s coverage loss—between 14,000 and 29,000 people.) Lost Medicaid coverage can close budget-stressed hospitals, often rural. FEMA help, after damages done by increasingly rough climate-changed storms and fires (drier landscape)? Elon Musk’s “work” with DOGE, preceding the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill, reduced FEMA’s reach, giving people the freedom possibly to recover on their own. Sen. Jim Jordan will lead this freedom “from government.”

The One Big Beautiful Act’s full rollout takes us into 2029. Crucial—the Democrats’ Senate majority leader facing off with 62-year-old Jim Jordan. The people demand change. Gloves off? Elderly Sen. Bernie Sanders is recommending against elderly Sen. Chuck Schumer. Open discussion is needed.

Lynn Rudmin Chong

Sanbornton, N.H.

Lynn:

Gloves off? Let’s hope so. Maybe issue some brass knuckles.

The Editor

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The Coming Fight Against Techno-Fascism

To the editor;

The resounding victory of the Democratic Party in the midterm elections was good news for supporters of liberal democracy and opponents of fascism. Voters soundly rejected Trump and his MAGA candidates with the result that Democrats will control both branches of Congress as well as many state governments. Control over Congress will give Democrats the means to constrain Trump’s authoritarian impulses during his last two years in office. Control of the budget and the recovery of Constitutional powers surrendered by the MAGA Congress such as tariff regulation and restraints on the President’s war powers are powerful checks on Presidential action.

Winning the elections, however, is only the first step in returning serious governance to America. Democrats must avoid becoming hamstrung by conflicts between moderates and progressives that would prevent them from generating the fundamental reforms necessary for preserving American democracy. The recent appointment of Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff is a clear sign that Trump intends to continue his fascist agenda through executive fiat, regardless of election outcomes. Democrats must unite to counter Trump initiatives, but they must also create a long-term policy agenda that addresses the root causes of the electorate’s economic concerns as well as confront a second fascist threat, that of the techno barons.

Trump and his Heritage Foundation agenda present a clear and obvious threat to American democracy, but the fascism promoted by right-wing zealots of Silicon Valley is more subtle, pervasive, and dangerous than Trump’s heavy-handed authoritarianism. Marinated in adolescent memes of dystopian video games and science fiction, the tech barons act as if they are edgelords with dominion over a less enlightened society. These technofascists, who include Peter Thiel, Marc Andreeson, and Elon Musk, believe that social progress depends on the innovations generated by engineers and programmers who should be unconstrained in their pursuit of technological development. To the technofascists, democracy is a failed, corrupt, and inefficient system whose institutions are obstacles to a rationally designed Utopia created by technocratic elites. Therefore, democracy should be replaced, and society should be governed by technocrats who can efficiently guide society toward prosperity. In this system, technology is controlled and owned by techno elites and becomes the means of ensuring their power and wealth while the rest of society exists to service the technology and the tech lords.

It’s not hard to see expressions of this ideology. Technology platforms have already monopolized most social media (e.g., Meta and Alphabet). These platforms produce few distinctive benefits for users, rather they extract value from users by selling their data and charging fees, making billions for their owners, and ignoring the social and psychological damage caused by their use. The shift of many tech barons toward Trump is an obvious attempt to prevent government regulation of tech initiatives, especially AI. Recent comments by Open AI CEO Sam Altman reveal the presumption of the tech barons. About the dangers of AI, Altman has said that “the world should accept some bad things happening for the benefits of this technology.” It’s an argument akin to proposing that nuclear weapons be developed and sold on free markets—sure, some bad things may happen as countries work out their differences, but it will all work out in the end! Altman has also deplored that too much computing power is in the hands of individual PC owners rather than being available to AI developers. These comments reveal the arrogance of the technofascists. Who has put them in sole charge of the development of a technology that may cause widespread harm? If AI has immense potential for damage, all those affected must have a say in deciding its course.

Democrats face issues well beyond Trump’s bungling authoritarianism. They must also counter the technofascists that seek to replace democratic governance while addressing complex economic problems. It will not be an easy task, but the future of American democracy may depend upon their success.

Robert D. Russell, PhD

Harrisburg, Pa.

Robert:

Nearly a thousand years ago, thousands of people trekked from Europe to the Middle East at the behest of a religious leader. Those that survived the trip—no mean feat in those days—then set about smiting the local occupants. This nonsense went on for a couple of hundred years. During that time, thousands upon thousands of people killed each other by whatever gruesome methods they had available. In the end, as far as we can tell, nothing was accomplished that would have justified all that suffering.

One might hope that a millenium, more or less, would be enough time for humankind—if we may apply that misleading term to our bloodthirsty species—to have developed better bullshit detectors. But of course, one’s hopes…

Sadly, evolution’s pace seems ill-equipped to outpace man’s predeliction for tinkering. Now, it seems, our latest wave of inventions doesn’t even need to be designed to kill us. They’re perfectly capable of annihilating the species accidentally. Such is progress, we suppose.

To go through all this chin-scratching and come to this conclusion might suggest that we’re advocating surrender and despair. Far bleepin’ from it. One of the more admirable traits that we featherless bipeds have retained is a tendency, at least among some of us, when all seems lost, to fight on regardless of the odds. Going out swinging has got to feel better than wallowing in defeat and despair.

Besides, the recent election has demonstrated that a critical mass of Americans have simply had it with the status quo. And there’s a hell of a lot more of us than there are of them.

The Editor

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Were POWs Left in Southeast Asia?

Dear Editor:

Veterans who served in Vietnam are haunted by the knowledge that some of our comrades were very likely abandoned in Southeast Asia when hostilities ceased.

For many years following the 15-year war, dozens of POW/MIA organizations (supported by veterans groups and members of Congress) pursued thousands upon thousands of reports of possible Americans left behind.

Recognizing a half century has passed, activities to find live POWs have ceased. Only the POW/MIA Flag remains to remind those of us who remember the sacrifices and horror these abandoned soldiers, sailors and airmen endured.

You may request of Congress, the “Report of the Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs – United States Senate,” dated January 13, 1993. It’s Report #103-1 (103rd Congress – 1st Session). The 1,223-page, two pound, six ounce document will keep you busy when the snows come.

The committee was chaired by Senators John Kerry (D-Mass.) and Robert Smith (R-N.H.). The committee included: Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), Charles Grassley (R-Ia.), Jesse Helms (R-N.C.), Robert Kerry (D-Neb.), Herbert Kohl (D-Wisc.), John McCain (R-Ariz.), Harry Reid (D-Nev.) and Charles Robb (D-Va.).

The committee conceded there was no proof any U.S. POWs survived, but neither was there evidence that all of those known to have been captured, but did not return, had died.

In his floor statement January 23rd, 1993, Senator Bob Smith said this (paraphrased): “Based on our review of all available intelligence information, the committee unanimously agreed there is evidence indicating the possibility of survival of American POWs after ‘Operation Homecoming.’” Committee members reported individually that no compelling evidence existed proving Americans were alive in captivity. Neither was there proof there were not.

In perspective, as Senator Jesse Helms (R-N.C.) claimed at the time, “there were at least 1,400 live sightings and thousands of second hand reports, yet our government judged not a single report credible.”

Robert McFarland (National Security Advisor to Ronald Reagan), William Colby (former Ambassador to Vietnam and Director of the CIA, and numerous Congressmen and Senators (even Aleksander Solzhenitsyn) strongly believed our soldiers were left behind alive.

Political interests have always taken precedence over our servicemen and women. It was eloquently stated years ago by Harriet Ison of the Laos Embassy: “There is a greater destiny for our foreign policy in Asia and the POWs are expendable in pursuit of that policy.”

Retired Navy Captain, Eugene “Red” McDaniel, had this to say: “If I had known, as a POW, what I know now about our government, I could not have lived 2,110 days in captivity. I was prepared to fight; I was prepared to be wounded; I was prepared to be captured; I was even prepared to die—but I wasn’t prepared to be abandoned.”

Nor, I strongly suspect, would today’s servicemen and women (if they have a smidgen of wholesome upbringing and attended schools that imparted upon their young souls the most fundamental concepts of decency and respectability) favor a President and Commander-in-Chief who considers us “losers and suckers” for wearing the uniforms of the United States Armed Forces.

David L. Snell

Franklin, N.C.

David:

President Richard Nixon announced in 1973 that “all of our American POWs are on their way home.” He knew that was not true. The Washington Post reported on September 21, 1992 that Kissinger aide Winston Lord testified, despite strong indications that “as many as 20” POWs may have been alive in Laos at the time of Operation Homecoming, Nixon “decided not to scuttle the [Paris] agreement [with North Vietnam] over the MIA issue.”

The Editor

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Mr. Lackluster

Hi, Steve,

From the little I’ve seen of him on TV my question is, How do we get rid of Jeffries?

I received the usual format response from my U.S. Representative when I suggested she vote for a new Speaker.

So we now have Mr. Lackluster in charge.

Very disappointed.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Hunter

Portland, Oregon

Hi, Elizabeth,

We feel your disappointment. A Revolution to free ourselves from the country of your birth, and this is the best we can do? At least we’ve been spared Boris Johnson. Your letter brings back summer days at the old Devoy place. Best regards to you and Erland.

The Editor