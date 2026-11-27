by Richard M. Balzano

Lula da Silva’s precarious electoral victory in Brazil is a reminder that Latin America’s Pink Tide remains very much alive, and that the political struggles which gave rise to it nearly three decades ago are far from over. The Pink Tide was the wave of left-wing governments that swept the region following a repressive Cold War in which U.S.-backed regimes crushed popular movements and safeguarded an economic order serving domestic elites and foreign capital. It began with Hugo Chávez, elected president of Venezuela on December 6, 1998, whose Bolivarian Revolution sought to reverse the inequities of colonial and neocolonial policies in Venezuela. As December 6th approaches, it’s worth revisiting Chávez’s controversial legacy.

Hugo Chávez’s Bolivarian Revolution, named after colonial revolutionary Simón Bolívar, democratized Venezuelan political life: repeated elections, a presidential recall vote, and community councils gave poor Venezuelans organized power rather than demanding their obedience. Citizens’ rights within the new constitution were even printed on the sides of state-subsidized grocery items. A 2002 U.S.-backed coup to restore the oligarchic status quo was overturned through popular mobilization, with hundreds of thousands of citizens flooding the streets of Caracas demanding his return. Washington unsurprisingly cried foul every time Chávez got re-elected, but the Carter Center evaluated the Venezuelan electoral process and asserted that their elections were “the best in the world” at the time.

Chávez was hardly shy about confronting American imperialism. He called George W. Bush the devil at the United Nations and complained of sulfurous odors lingering at the podium, he regularly denounced American imperialism; and he spoke up for Palestinians. This didn’t earn him friends in Washington, but Chávez outlasted a U.S.-backed coup attempt, subversion, sabotage, diplomatic and economic hostility, and a relentless propaganda campaign to become one of the most villainized figures in the American political imaginary. American television pundits openly called for his extrajudicial execution—back when that still qualified as a shocking breach of etiquette, before the current lapse in American political discourse around such matters.

Many Americans will tell you that Chávez destroyed the Venezuelan economy, but that claim doesn’t hold up. Chávez did not inherit a healthy, diversified economy and ruin it with his brand of Bolivarian socialism. He inherited a monocultural petro-state shaped over generations by a neocolonial division of labor: exporting crude, importing essentials out of necessity, and channeling oil rents through entrenched elites. Fernando Coronil* calls this the “neocolonial disease.” A common misconception is that Chávez nationalized Venezuela’s oil industry, but it had already been nationalized in 1976; what he actually did was commit the unforgivable sin of restructuring the industry, reasserting state control over state oil company PDVSA and renegotiating foreign oil interests to restore sovereignty over the country’s natural wealth. From 1978 to 1998—before Chávez—Venezuela’s per-capita GDP had already fallen 21.5 percent. Chávez entered office amid 22-year-low oil prices, then faced a U.S.-backed coup attempt in 2002 and an opposition-led oil lockout that destroyed roughly 24 percent of GDP. Calling that downturn “socialist mismanagement” is historical vandalism.

The record reversed after the Chávez government regained control of PDVSA. From early 2003 to mid-2008, real GDP rose nearly 95 percent; most growth came from non-oil sectors, with private activity growing faster than the public sector. Household poverty fell from 54 percent to about 26 percent by late 2008, while extreme poverty dropped 72 percent. Real social spending per person more than tripled from 1998 to 2006. Public primary-care physicians increased twelvefold; school food programs reached more than four million children; higher-education enrollment more than doubled. Those figures are not abstractions. They mean substantial improvements and opportunities for people excluded by the old order.

The 2008 global financial crisis sent oil prices plunging from roughly $137 to $41 per barrel in just six months. With petroleum accounting for approximately 93 percent of Venezuelan exports, this external shock devastated export revenues and helped push the economy into a 3.3 percent contraction in 2009. This was not some uniquely Venezuelan socialist failure: it was an international capitalist crisis striking a country whose dependence on oil had been entrenched long before Chávez took office. An economy exists for people—not investors, bond traders, or Washington. The claim that Bolivarian socialism “failed” erases the inherited oil trap, deliberate economic disruption, and the Revolution’s redistribution of national wealth. Chávez should be judged by whom his government served, not by the lamentations of wealthy expats from their second homes in Miami. On that test, his legacy is a historic victory for Venezuela’s working majority.

The claim that Venezuelan emigration during Chávez’s presidency was the fault of, or proves the failure of, his administration ignores who was actually leaving and why. Early emigrants were disproportionately wealthy business owners, educated professionals, and oil-industry personnel, including individuals opposed to Chávez’s redistribution of wealth and nationalization policies. This was fundamentally different from the mass displacement of working-class Venezuelans that accelerated after 2014, following Chávez’s death. Treating these distinct migration waves as one continuous exodus caused by Chávez’s policies erases the class conflict surrounding the Bolivarian Revolution and misrepresents the historical record.

Whenever an anti-imperialist government ousts a neocolonial, Western-aligned regime, it is held to an entirely different standard. In Venezuela, as elsewhere, revolutionary governments inherit deeply entrenched economic dependency, export-oriented economies stripped of meaningful diversification, and staggering concentrations of wealth. Such problems cannot be resolved in a single election cycle, or even a decade. Yet poverty, inequality, and economic vulnerabilities produced by generations of colonial and neocolonial exploitation are routinely repackaged as evidence of leftist mismanagement, as if centuries of exploitation and structural inequality could be undone with the flip of a switch. And when these governments attempt the structural transformations necessary to overcome that inheritance, those very efforts are condemned as authoritarian overreach. The historical causes of inequality are erased, the attempts to dismantle them are vilified, and the revolution is scapegoated for both the conditions it inherited and the measures it takes to change them. It’s a rigged standard: damned for the problems they inherit, and damned for trying to solve them.

This narrative did not emerge by accident. Washington, corporate media, and policy institutions spent decades projecting Chávez as a dictator and Bolivarian socialism as a catastrophe, obscuring the revolution’s achievements. FAIR found that 95 percent of major U.S. newspaper commentaries examining Venezuela in early 2005 were hostile to Chávez, while influential newspapers had openly welcomed the 2002 coup against its democratically elected president. W. Bush-era Congressional Research Service reports recycled hostile corporate-media narratives into supposedly authoritative briefings on Venezuela, poisoning the well for uninformed lawmakers while giving more calculating, reelection-minded politicians a convenient guide to the anti-Chávez propaganda their constituents had already been conditioned to believe. This gets to the crux of how and why this history is so difficult for Americans to digest: it forces them to confront the possibility that their country wasn’t defending democracy from Chávez—it was defending entrenched power from the Venezuelan poor.

* Fernando Coronil (1944 – 2011) was a Venezuelan anthropologist and historian best known for his study of the politics of oil in Venezuela. – Wikipedia

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Richard M. Balzano is an historian and political analyst peddling truths at several institutions of higher learning, quietly devoted to the art of sedition and comfortably resigned to the peripheral left.