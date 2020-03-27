March 27, 2020 — To download this issue of our paper, just click on the image at right.

This is a day we had hoped would never come: this issue will not appear on newsprint. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are publishing online only. We intend to return to newsprint as soon as that becomes possible. Newsprint subscribers will find further details in the Alleged News®.

Things are terrible right now, it can’t be denied. Our policy, however, is to always look on the bright side of life.

See you in a fortnight.