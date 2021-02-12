Flotsam & Jetsam

“It is delightful to observe how, whenever communism is discussed, its adversaries’ fears instinctively lead them to this unavoidable piece of furniture! ‘Who will empty the chamber pot?’ This is always their first cry. ‘Who will empty my chamber pot?’ is what they really mean to say. But they are wise enough not to use the possessive pronoun, and generously direct all their fears to posterity.”

– Louis Auguste Blanqui

–=≈=–

“A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not to be trusted by anybody.”

– Thomas Paine