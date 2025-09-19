Volume 270, No. 1

We had not expected, as the fortnight began, for current events to simmer down. Not with our draft-dodging President openly fantasizing about napalming Chicago. Once again, though, actual events, shall we say, exceeded our expectations.

Once again, along with a host of more up-to-date news, we included healthy dose of old news. We find it helps to keep things in perspective. Tramps! Mugwumps! Women murdered in Whitechapel, London!

