Fri, Sept 19

2014—Iraq War veteran Omar J. Gonzalez jumps the White House fence and runs into the East Room.

2001—George W.[MD] Bush tells CIA chief George Tenet to look for links between S. Hussein and al-Qaeda. Lacking credible evidence, he suggests Dick “Dick” Cheney as a source.

2001—The U.S. goes to war against Afghanistan—what could go wrong?

1991—Alpine tourists discover 5,300 year-old Ötzi the Iceman.

1980—After eight hours of fire, a missile silo in Arkansas explodes, hurling a nuclear weapon 600 feet. Somehow only one person is killed.

1964—The first gay rights demonstration is held at the Whitehall Army Induction Center in New York City.

1961—Betty and Barney Hill of Portsmouth, N.H. find their trip back home from a vacation takes two hours longer than expected due to a detour.

1945—William “Lord Haw-Haw” Joyce, U.S.-born fascist of Irish descent, is sentenced to death in England for broadcasting German propaganda.

1944—William of Orange, a pigeon set loose by Brits surrounded at Arnheim, arrives in Blighty, saving 2,000.

1881—Shot July 2nd by loony Charles J. Guiteau, President James Garfield dies of malpractice. Adverse result notwithstanding, loony Dr. Doctor [sic] Willard Bliss submits a huge bill.

1868—The sheriff of Camilla, Ga., leads a massacre of 9-15 Blacks and a few white sympathizers.