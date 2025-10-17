Volume 270, No. 3

So far, so good: no anonymous armed men rappelling from black helicopters onto the newsroom roof yet. If our luck holds we’ll be at the local No Kings rally tomorrow.

We regret the quasi-apocalyptic tone, but anything else would be inappropriate. We covered the nation’s birth; lately it feels like we may be on hand for its demise.

Success seemed improbable way back when.

Today, so does the survival of this newspaper.

We look forward to, some day, looking back on how fascism was defeated. We expect we’ll be surprised.

