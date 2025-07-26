Sat, July 26

1968—Newly elected, the President of South Vietnam jails the runner-up.

1968—Mexico massacres its students.

1959—Lt. Col. William Rankin, U.S.M.C., ejects from his F-8 over a thunderstorm. He survives 40 minutes of lightning and hail at -58°.

1953—Arizona State Police and National Guard arrest the whole damn town of Short Creek for polygamy.

1950—The U.S. 7th Cavalry, backed by air support, kills between 200 and 400 Korean refugees at No Gun Ri.

1948—Harry Truman orders that the U.S. military be desegregated.

1947—The National Security Act creates the CIA and NSA and turns the War Department into the DoD.

1936—With dozens of fellow Commies along for cover, Bill Bailey rips a Nazi flag from the bow of the Bremen and throws it into New York harbor.

1924—Bath, Maine hosts a KKK rally, complete with burning cross and a parade led by the City Marshal.

1877—In Chicago, Federal troops kill 30 strikers in the Battle of the Viaduct. In East St. Louis, the Mayor sends 700 cops and goons to strike headquarters, ordering “shoot to kill.”

1758—The French fortress of Louisbourg, taken by New Englanders in 1745 and given back by Britain three years later, is re-taken by the British.

1184—Nobles crowd into St. Peter’s at Erfurt, in Thuringia, to settle a squabble. The floor lets go and they fall into the latrine; 60 of them drown.