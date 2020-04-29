Wed. April 29

2014—Despite nine tries, Okla. prison officials miss Clayton Lockett’s veins; the poison goes into muscle. Without enough left to kill, they discuss options as he writhes. He ends their debate by dying of a heart attack.

2006—Stephen Colbert, at the Correspondents Dinner, performs the first televised autopsy of a sitting President.

2004—The Commission “investigating” 9/11 allows George W.[MD] Bush and Dick “Dick” Cheney to “testify” without taking an oath.

1992—A mostly-white jury in Simi Valley finds LA police not guilty of assaulting Rodney King. Soldiers and Marines end the rioting six days later.

1975—As helicopters begin evacuating Saigon, Marines Charles McMahon and Darwin Judge become the last two Americans to die in Vietnam.

1974—The Nixon White House releases redacted transcripts of Oval Office recordings; the phrase “expletive deleted” enters the English language.

1961—The Army’s Chief of Staff tells Defense Secretary Robert Strange McNamara “we cannot win a conventional war in Southeast Asia.”

1899—Hundreds of union miners hijack a train in Idaho, haul 1.5 tons of dynamite to the mill of the Bunker Hill Mine, and blow it to bits.

1886—Boston Beaneaters Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourne gives the finger to a rival New York Giant, on camera; the first documented use of that gesture by an American.