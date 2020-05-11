Sun. May 10

2017—President Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office. He divulges classified info, exposes a foreign agent, and says firing the FBI Director relieved “great pressure” from him.

1968—Students in Paris barricade the streets. “Be realistic,” their graffiti read, “demand the impossible.”

1960—The FDA approves “The Pill.”

1945—New Hamshire adopts the motto, “Live Free or Die.”

1933—Goebbels tells students, make Germany great—burn books.

1919—In Charleston, S.C., white sailors foment the first of 33 U.S. race riots over a five-month period.

1908—The first Mother’s Day Service is held in W.Va. at the instigation of Anna Jarvis who is arrested on Mother’s Day 40 years later for protesting its commercialization.

1869—Leland Stanford fails to drive his railroad’s famous “Golden Spike” because he’s hammered himself. “Every step of that mighty enterprise,” says one Senator, was “taken in fraud.”

1849—Nativist fans of Edwin Forrest bombard New York’s Astor Opera House with bricks protesting a Brit performer. Preserving order, the 7th Militia Regiment fires into the crowd killing 20, mostly bystanders.

1740—South Carolina nixes assembling, raising food, earning money, or literacy for the enslaved, while legalizing slave holders killing the rebellious.