Sun. May 24

2005—“See, in my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda,” mansplains G.W.[MD] Bush.

2000—Linda Tripp beats wiretap charges. Ignorance of the law apparently excuses Right Wingers.

1989—Stephen McCoy, being killed by Texas state employees, has a violent reaction to the drugs. His thrashing cause a male witness to faint and fall over, knocking over another witness.

1978—To spring skyjacker Garrett B. Trapnell, pistol-packing Barbara Ann Oswald orders pilot Allen Barklage to land his charter helicopter in the yard of the federal pen at Marion, Ill. Barklage nixes the plot by grabbing Oswald’s gun and shooting her dead.

1971—After a ski pole punctures his heart in a fall from a ski lift, actor Clint Walker is declared dead. A dissenting M.D. postpones his death to 2018.

1964—Barry Goldwater says let’s use nukes in South Vietnam.

1961—Freedom Riders, though violating no laws, are arrested on arrival in Jackson, Miss. It’s part of a secret deal between racist Sen. James Eastland and A.G. Bobby Kennedy.

1959—The first home bomb shelter is shown in Pleasant Hills, Pa.

1861—Shot while removing a Rebel flag from a hotel roof in Alexandria, Va., Colonel Elmer Ellsworth, friend of Abe Lincoln, becomes the first Union officer to die in the Civil War.