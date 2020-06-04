Thurs. June 4

2017—“Last Call” at the Press Room.

2006—A Ukrainian man enters the lion cage at the Kiev zoo, saying “God will save me, if he exists.” He does not.

2004—Marvin Heemeyer destroys the Granby, Colo. Town Hall, the mayor’s home, and 11 other buildings with his home-made armored bulldozer because “God has asked me to do this.” Then he shoots himself.

2003—To prove they’re not soft on corporate crime, federal prosecutors pick on Martha Stewart.

1989—The Chinese Army kills thousands at Tiananmen Square.

1963—Allen Ginsberg visits Saigon to assess the political situation.

1962—The first U.S. high altitude nuke test fails when a Thor rocket malfunctions and is blown up minutes after liftoff over the South Pacific.

1944—For the first time a submarine—U505—is captured and boarded on the high seas.

1943—GIs in a fleet of cabs roam downtown L.A. searching for and beating up Mexican Americans.

1939—The St. Louis, with 915 Jewish refugees aboard, is turned away from Florida; 254 later die in Nazi concentration camps.

1919—U.S. Marines invade Costa Rica “to protect American interests.”

1917—President Woodrow Wilson—a Democrat—tells the Justice Department to issue badges to 200,000 jingoistic civilians in the American Protective League.