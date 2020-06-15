Mon. June 15

2006—The Supreme Court rules that evidence seized by cops violating “no knock” rules can be used as evidence. Souter says “No.”

2002—Accounting firm Arthur Anderson is convicted of obstructing justice by impeding an investigation into G.W.[MD] Bush’s top financial contributor, Enron.

1967—Gov. Reagan (R-Calif.) signs a bill liberalizing abortion laws.

1920—A mob of thousands drags three black circus workers from the Duluth, Minn. jail; arrested for a rape that didn’t happen, they’re lynched.

1917—Woodrow Wilson signs the Espionage Act. Emma Goldman and Alexander Berkman are promptly arrested for conspiring to “induce persons not to register” for the draft.

1913—At Bud Bagsak in the Philippines, designer John Browning tests his new .45 pistol on Moro rebels.

1904—The side-wheeler General Slocum burns during an excursion on New York City’s East River. Of the 1,300 aboard, more than 1,000 die.

1859—Near Vancouver, American Lyman Cutlar shoots a pig belonging to Charlies Griffin, an Irishman, causing a U.S./British military standoff lasting 12 years.

1381—Wat Tyler’s head gets piked for helping lead the Peasants’ Revolt.

1215—English barons force King John to sign the Magna Carta, thus protecting their rights. Peasants are left to fend for themselves.