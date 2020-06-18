Thurs. June 18

2016—In Las Vegas, Michael Steven Sandford, 20, a mentally-ill British man on an expired visa, attempts to grab a cop’s Glock to kill Donald Trump, who’s 30 feet away. He fails.

2009—Manchester Mayor Frank Guinta steps over a man with a leg broken in a brawl to exit the Fish & Game Social Club before EMTs arrive.

1989—RIP I.F. Stone, legendary journalist who said, “Every government is run by liars and nothing they say should be believed.”

1965—Operation Arc Light begins: 27 B-5s fly from Guam to bomb the ’Nam. Two collide and crash due to navigational errors, a third goes down after in-flight refueling fails.

1959—Louisiana Gov. Earl Long is committed to a mental hospital. Undeterred, he continues to govern.

1954—Democratic candidate for Alabama State Attorney Alfred Patterson, who had vowed to rid Phoenix City of vice, is shot dead by Albert Fuller, former sheriff of Phenix City.

1954—Fred C. Trump is grilled about war profiteering from the FHA.

1954—A coup against democratically elected President Jacobo Árbenz begins. Thanks to the CIA, Guatemala is soon safe for the United Fruit Co.

1948—Truman OKs plausibly-deniable propaganda, sabotage, demolition, & economic warfare by the CIA.

1869—New York Times founder Henry J. Raymond dies of a stroke at 49 while entertaining his mistress.