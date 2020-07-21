Tues, July 21

2007—George W.[MD] Bush invokes the 25th Amendment, making Dick “Dick” Cheney President while Bush gets his colon inspected.

2000—Long-time Texas voter Dick “Dick” Cheney registers in Wyoming to evade election laws.

2000—The FBI and ATF are exonerated for killing 80 religious fanatics during a 1993 siege in Waco, Texas.

1954—Geneva Accords free Vietnam from French colonial rule; the U.S. steps in to preserve disorder.

1951—A Canadian Pacific DC-4 leaves Vancouver for Anchorage with 37 on board and disappears.

1950—Bungling drunkard John C. Woods, the U.S. Army’s hangman, electrocutes himself while attempting to repair some electrical equipment.

1919—A burning dirigible crashes through the glass skylight of a Chicago bank killing 13.

1919—With the cops on the sidelines, Blacks in D.C. arm themselves and fight back against white aggression.

1918—U-156 attacks Orleans, Mass., sinking four barges and damaging the tug Perth Amboy. A few shells hit the beach—the only attack of the war on the U.S. mainland.

1877—Pittsburgh militia bayonet and shoot railroad strikers (20 die). Surviving strikers burn 39 buildings and wreck 104 locomotives.

1643—In Santa Fe, New Mexico, eight men are unexpectedly beheaded by the Spanish Inquisition.