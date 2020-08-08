Sat, Aug 8

1989—E. Robert Wallach, a close pal of Ed “Meese is a Pig” Meese, is convicted of racketeering for accepting $425,000 to influence Meese and others to win defense contracts for Wedtech Corp.

1980—Rep. Jon Hinson (R-Mich.), running for re-election, admits he’s been accused of committing an obscene act in a “gay haunt” in Virginia and once barely escaped a fire in a gay movie theatre; but he denies he’s gay.

1974—Rep. Earl Landgrebe [R-Ind.], says “Don’t confuse me with the facts. I’ve got a closed mind. I will not vote for impeachment. I’m going to stick with my President even if he and I have to be taken out of this building and shot.” Later that day, however, his idol Richard M. Nixon confesses that he lied—he is a quitter, after all.

1973—Veep Spiro “Ted” Agnew calls the revelation that he took bribes as Governor of Maryland “damned lies.”

1968—Richard Nixon chooses Spiro “Ted” Agnew for a running mate.

1942—Condemned by an un-Constitutional secret military tribunal irregularly sanctioned by a Supreme Court Justice in cahoots with FDR,six German saboteurs are hanged six weeks after landing via submarine. Bush #43 later relies on the precedent.

1925—Imperial Wizard Hiram Evans leads 35,000 members of the Ku Klux Klan in full regalia—minus the hoods—down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Washington Monument.