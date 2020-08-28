The Scoundrels’ Refuge

To the Editor:

After watching the first night of the Republican Convention, and all the talk about patriotism, I’m reminded of the quote by Samuel Johnson, known as the father of the modern dictionary, who in 1775 wrote the following: “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.” He’s also known for this statement, which is still all too true to this day: “Empires (or Democracies), are broken down when the profits of administration are so great, that ambition is satisfied with obtaining them, and he that aspires to greatness needs do nothing more than talk himself into importance. He has then all the power which danger and conquest used formerly to give; he can raise a family, and reward his followers.”

Let’s take heed America!

Duane Hammond

Alton, N.H.

Duane:

Prescient!

The Editor