Sun, Sept 6

2010—Alabama prison officials ban the reading of a Pulitzer-winning history of Black forced labor.

2006—Entering her Portland, Ore. home, Susan Kuhnhausen is attacked by a man with a hammer. She chokes Ed Haffney—custodian at her husband’s porn shop—to death. Her husband is convicted and dies in prison.

2004—“Too many OB-GYNs are not able to practice their love with women all across this country,” says George W.[MD] Bush.

2002—Explaining the timing of an announcement about attacking Iraq, White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card says, “From a marketing point of view, you don’t introduce new products in August.”

1978—The U.S.House opens hearings on the assassinations of JFK & MLK. On Dec. 30th they conclude that conspiracies were likely.

1964—Thousands of white kids riot in Hampton Beach, N.H., causing extensive property damage. Bill Loeb blames it on the pinkos.

1949—World War II vet and devout churchgoer Howard Unruh kills 13 of his N.J. neighbors in 12 minutes.

1939—FDR OKs FBI investigation of “subversive activity.” Oops….

1901—Pres. Wm. McKinley is assassinated by anarchist Leon Czolgosz.

1869—The unregulated, poorly ventilated Avondale Colliery in Pennsylvania burns, killing 110 miners. OSHA passes a mere 101 years later.