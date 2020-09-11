Dear Editor:

Really, Trump shows his true self often. It is not the rosied-up self from Republican Convention time, with its hype, through to November 3rd voting. I just came across Trump’s true self in an Oct. 19, 2017, news article, found while cleaning around my computer. True Trump shows in gone-public interaction with the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, killed in an ambush in Nigeria. Trump called and told Myeshia Johnson, “He knew what he signed up for,” and called her husband, “your guy.” Sgt. Johnson’s mother called the President “disrespectful.” Trump characterized the exchange as “a very nice conversation.” He does glossing often. There’s what actually happened, and also how he recalls it. Also in the article is the bad temper Trump aimed at Sen. John McCain.

In July of 2018, Trump believed Putin over our U.S. intelligence agencies on 2016 election meddling. (We hear now about that criminal behavior repeating). Trump publicly vouched for President Putin’s sincerity because Putin denied meddling. Trump believers—do you see yourselves as Russia-lovers?

Trump not only fudges reality, he’s also a sucker. Time for this dangerous embarrassment to be out of our White House.

Lynn Rudmin Chong

Sanbornton, N.H.

Lynn:

During the Cold War, Republicans loved to call anyone to the left of Richard Nixon a “useful idiot”—meaning, a dupe of the Kremlin. Now they’re blind to this guy.

The Editor