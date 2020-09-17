Thurs, Sept 17

2011—Occupy Wall Street begins.

2002—President George W.[MD] Bush says, “… fool me once, shame on—shame on you. Fool me…you can’t get fooled again.”

2001—President George W.[MD] Bush gives the CIA secret authority to…do stuff. It’s classified.

1980—“Operation Reptile:” in Paraguay, a team of Sandinistas whack Anastasio Somoza with an RPG.

1967—The Mt. Washington cog railway train derails; eight die.

1955—A B-36 with a live nuclear reactor on board begins test flights. To assure it’s safe, paratroopers follow in another plane.

1948—The Zionist Stern Gang assassinates peace envoy Count Folke Bernadotte in Jerusalem.

1942—B-24 pilot J.D. Hardin tries again to sink U-506. The survivors aboard survive again.

1908—Lt. Thomas Selfridge becomes the first plane crash fatality in a Wright Flyer piloted by Wilbur.

1862—At Antietam, in Maryland, 113,000 men clash; 3,654 are killed and 17,292 are wounded—bloodiest day in U.S. military history.

1859—Norton I, Emperor of the United States, proclaims his reign.

1787—Having signed the Constitution, its authors head to a tavern.

1665—Charles II, three, is crowned King of Spain. Since his papa was his mama’s uncle, he’s also his mama’s first cousin and his papa’s grand-nephew.