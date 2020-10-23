Good Questions

Dear Editor,

Why does Trump deny the efficacy of masks, when doctors agree this simple measure could prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths? Is he intentionally ignorant, or so selfish that the inconvenience of mask wearing to preserve other peoples’ health is beyond his moral character?

Why does he actively thwart cooperative efforts to reverse global warming before the climate crisis becomes irreversible? Is he scientifically stupid, or selfishly willing to sacrifice the well-being of our planet to grab short-term petro-profit?

Why does he work to remove health insurance from millions, before coming up with a workable replacement? Does he actually believe his slap-dash slogans are a replacement, or is he unconcerned with the lives and health of people unlike him?

Why does he foment restriction and distrust of our election system? Is he simply willing to destroy our democracy to remain in power, or is he viciously eager to do so?

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, Calif.

Bruce:

Both? All of the above?

The Editor