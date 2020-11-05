Thurs, Nov 5

2004—A Franklin Co. Ohio official reports that Pres. Bush’s 3,893 vote total in one district is erroneous—only 638 ballots were cast.

1986—’Nam vet Ron McIntosh hijacks a helicopter and uses it to free his girlfriend from the Federal prison he escaped six days earlier.

1975—Dick “Dick” Cheney becomes White House Chief of Staff, Donald Rumsfeld becomes Secretary of Defense, and George H.[H.]W. Bush becomes Director of the CIA. Gerry Ford is allowed to stay on as President.

1974—In New Hampshire, Louis C. Wyman gets 355 more votes than John Durkin. It ain’t over yet, though; 317 days later, Durkin’s a Senator.

1968—George Wallace wins five states in the deep South.

1964—A loaded KC-97 crashes on takeoff at Pease: five crewmen die.

1949—Deranged WW II veteran and daily churchgoer Howard Unruh (1921—2009) shoots 16 people, killing 13, in Camden, N.J.

1916—Vigilantes fire on IWW members in Everett, Wash. They kill two of their own and five Wobblies.

1872—Susan B. Anthony and 14 less-notorious women vote in Rochester, N.Y. Nine days later, only Anthony is arrested.

1855—Birth of Eugene V. Debs.

1765—Two Boston gangs forego their usual Guy Fawkes Day ruckus and join up to demonstrate against the Stamp Act.