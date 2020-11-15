Sun, Nov 15

2010—Ex-cop James B. Fowler pleads guilty to the 1965 murder of civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson in Ala. He gets six months.

1996—British officials return the Stone of Scone to the Scots from whom they stole it 700 years earlier.

1995—Pres. William J. Clinton begins behaving improperly with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

1969—Two million in the U.S. protest the war, 250,000 in Washington, D.C. Nixon vows to ignore them all.

1967—An NVA mortar round detonates 1,100 tons of ordinance at the Dak To ammo dump—the largest explosion of the war. “I have never been more encouraged,” says General Westmoreland, 77 days before Tet.

1967—The CIA hands LBJ the first of four reports on its illegal surveillance of anti-war activists. Because it refutes his belief in foreign influence, he rejects it and demands another.

1904—Al Swearengen, ex-Deadwood, S.D. whoremaster, is found on a Denver street with his head bashed in.

1887—F(ranklin) P(ierce) Adams, namesake of N.H.’s only president (so far) and the godfather of the newspaper column, is born in Chicago.

1864—General William Tecumseh Sherman burns Atlanta, Georgia, thereby inspiring a popular movie.

1558—In celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, a wickerwork effigy of the Pope is burned, with live cats inside to simulate shrieking devils.