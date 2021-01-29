Put Up or Shut Up, Scoundrel!

To the Editor:

Supposedly sitting at the very heart of our country’s explosive situation is the “overwhelming” evidence that X-president Trump claims to possess, proving the election was stolen from him. And stolen from his diehard supporters—who believe in an odd framing of reality, one in which appearance is valued far above rationale. Appearances can always be made to be deceiving.

If his followers can ever be weaned back to reality, then disproving this biggest hoax of all—in their eyes—will help delegitimize not only Mr. Trump but the entire far-right.

This may not be as difficult as it sounds. Not one page of this pivotal evidence seems to have yet been seen by anyone anywhere, with the possible exception of the scores of judges who rejected Mr. Trump’s numerous petitions. If such legal documents truly did exist, Mr. Trump could simply release them to the public, with redactions to protect signatories, along with an un-redacted version for impartial judges and/or lawmakers. If there is anything at all to his claims then yes, Mr. Trump probably did win. Short of that his arguments just don’t hold water.

Call his bluff! For the sake of all law-abiding Americans, this scoundrel should be forced, once and for all, to put up or shut up.

Ralph Peabody

York, Maine

Ralph:

Thanks for writing and providing this “Smattering Of Verbatim Quotes”:

The Editor

Rudy Giuliani (Fox News, December 12, 2020):

“Georgia…it was done live on tape [apparently the suitcase on a low-res security camera]…you can see 30 thousand votes being stolen, right in front of your eyes. And how the Governor of Georgia, the Lieutenant Governor, can ignore that, pretty close to a crime. …Their state was stolen on television.”

“And we get to Detroit, and we have a truck that pulled in, at 4:30 in the morning, with 100 thousand votes. And we had a machine, the Dominion machine, that’s as filled with holes as Swiss cheese. And was developed to steal elections, and [was] being used in the states that are involved.”

“The strongest pieces of evidence are the one thousand affidavits from all different witnesses in six different states that all basically say the same thing. They go anywhere from one act of voter fraud to 50 thousand acts of voter fraud. Then you have the statistical analysis of the machines, that are done by experts that say they couldn’t possibly have produced that number of ballots in that period of time. You have the 700 thousand ballots in Pennsylvania of mail-in ballots that were sent in but never sent out. In other words they were made up. You have 60 thousand dead people, voting in one state. You have 40 thousand dead people voting in another state. You have people who aren’t citizens, voting in Arizona. More than enough citizens, that goes way beyond the margin of victory. I mean, just think about that alone—Biden supposedly wins Arizona by 10 thousand votes. There weren’t 10 thousand illegals that voted for Biden in Arizona? You’d have to be stupid not to know that, right? I mean you’d have to be absolutely dumb to not know that Arizona was stolen. The people of Arizona are not dumb.”

“Very ashamed of the court not having the discipline to read the papers. Had they read those papers they couldn’t possibly have not given up the hearing.”

—above transcript by Ralph Peabody, from video at foxnews.com.

Kayleigh McEnany (Fox News, November 10, 2020):

“Right here, Sean, 234 pages of sworn affidavits. These are real people, real allegations, signed with notaries who are alleging…that there was a batch of ballots where 60 percent had the same signature. They are saying that 35 ballots had no voter record but they were counted anyway. That 50 ballots were run multiple times through a tabulation machine, that one woman said her son was deceased but nevertheless somehow voted.”

“These are real and anyone who cares about transparency and integrity of the system should want this pursue[d] to the discovery phase. …Here in Michigan, again, one county, 234 pages of affidavits. In this case, there are multiple eyewitnesses who said we went to the poll books to go find the voter, we observed them go to the poll books, not find the voter and enter into a new entry with the birth date of January 1st, 1900. Tell me how that works.”

Kayleigh McEnany (Fox News, November 17, 2020):

“That’s right. They [CNN] did about a ten-minute monologue saying these were blank. They’re not blank. In fact, these pages of paper, from one county, were the reason that you had a county level Wayne County canvasser say, we cannot certify this election because of these witnesses. They’re real people….”

Portions of articles at foxnews.com, November 9, 2020: a few of many similar types of statements since the election, and perhaps the only (best?) actual examples of poll workers’ supposedly sworn statements.

“In the affidavit obtained by Fox News, the worker also claims they ‘personally witnessed two people handing multiple unopened mail-in ballot envelopes to two other people who then opened and filled out the ballots against’ the side of a ‘Biden/Harris van.’ In another case, the worker claims that a group of people ‘formed a human wall’ to block visibility as they were ‘marking ballots and placing those ballots in pink and white return envelopes.’”

“The worker further alleged that they ‘regularly saw people walking in with multiple ballots.’ The Trump campaign submitted the sworn statement to the Department of Justice for review, Fox News is told.”

“‘A sworn declaration from an eyewitness is the literal definition of evidence,’ a Trump campaign attorney said in a statement. ‘Those on the left and in other quarters that have been screaming that there’s no evidence will need new talkers and most importantly, will have to now focus on the legitimate issues that have been raised.’”

— transcripts by foxnews.com