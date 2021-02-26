To the Editor:

The N.H. Palestine Education Network (PEN) condemns anti-Semitism. We are shocked that some State Representatives have used social media to spread this prejudice. Representatives Spillane (R-Deerfield) and Dawn Johnson (R-Laconia) have utilized social platforms that promote harm and discord.

Another State Representative, Terry Roy (R-Deerfield) has used “Gab,” which has been described as “the social media home for Neo-Nazis and white supremacists.” Roy, according to a tweet we have seen, is seeking “to implore Gab users around the country to flood the New Hampshire House remote sign-in sheets,” either opposing or supporting bills to their liking! Representative Roy on another tweet wrote: “I want these liberal commies to not know what hit them!” This is not only abhorrent but smacks of an unethical practice.

As citizens of New Hampshire, we want our state’s legislative members to welcome and appreciate the state’s diversity and different perspectives. PEN unequivocally denounces anti-Semitism and prejudice and hatred directed against any human being.

We request that Governor Sununu and state leaders, Speaker Packard and Senate President Morse, call on these three Representatives and suggest to them that if they do not believe in full equality for all people who live in New Hampshire, then they should consider resigning.

Will Thomas, for N.H. PEN

Auburn, N.H.

Will:

Resignation would certainly be the honorable thing…. Please keep us posted on the work of the N.H. Palestine Education Network.

The Editor