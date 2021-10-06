Wed, Oct 6

2004—The top U.S. arms inspector in Iraq says there is no evidence Saddam Hussein had tried to manufacture any WMDs after 1991.

1976—Cubana Flight 455 is bombed over Barbados, killing 73. Miami resident Luis Posada Carriles is wanted in Cuba and Venezuela for the crime, but the U.S. won’t extradite him.

1970—The replacement statue of a cop in Chicago’s Haymarket Square is blown to bits by the Weathermen.

1969—The statue of a cop in Chicago’s Haymarket Square is blown to bits by the Weathermen.

1961—President Kennedy recommends that, in case of nuclear war, American families get ready to live for a while in holes in the ground.

1927—Lawyer-turned bootlegger George Remus shoots his wife dead in front of witnesses in a Cincinnati park (she had an affair with a revenue agent and stole all his money). Defending himself, he’s acquitted on grounds of temporary insanity. Prosecutors try to have him committed, since he’s insane, but he cites their witnesses, who said he was sane, and goes free.

1856—Portsmouth celebrates the centennial of the founding of The New Hampshire Gazette. Extra trains bring visitors from around New England and beyond for a parade, a regatta, and a banquet featuring many speeches.

1536—William Tyndale is strangled and burned for printing a Bible in English so people could read it.