Tues, Oct 18

2017—Diaper-wearing members of right-wing Turning Point USA wonder why the point of their protest at Kent State is being ignored.

2017—U.S. President Donald Trump signs a check for $35,000 to repay his lawyer for buying the silence of a porn star with whom he had an affair.

2014—Thousands of college-age cretins, urged on by social media company Finnarage, set fires, throw billiard balls, and overturn cars, putting an end to the Keene Pumpkin Festival.

2011—Ohioan Terry Thompson releases his menagerie of 56 exotic animals, including lions, leopards, and tigers, then kills himself.

2003—The president of Bolivia is driven out of office (and country) by disgruntled peasants tired of being sold out to international capitalists.

1979—“The standard of living of the average American has to decline,” says well-fed Fed Chair Paul Volcker.

1898—The U.S. colonizesPuerto Rico — benevolently, of course.

1891—As 12 Omaha, Neb. cops look on, a mob of 1,000 lynches Joe Coe, a married Black man with two children.

1766—During a poor harvest, with food prices rising, Nottingham’s Goose Fair devolves into a riot after “rude lads” prevent Lincolnshire merchants from carting off local goods. Attempting to restore order, the Mayor is laid low by a rolling cheese wheel.

1648—Boston shoemakers form America’s first labor organization.