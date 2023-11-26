Sun, Nov 26

2022—An NRA tweet praises a clerk who plugged a shoplifter seven times.

2000—Katherine Harris, Florida’s Secretary of Stateand, coincidentally, the Bush campaign’s state co-chair, declares Dubya the winner.

1973—Rose Mary Woods takes the fall for the 18½ minute gap.

1970—After whites celebrate the 350th of the Pilgrims’ landing by rescinding Frank “Wamsutta” James’ invitation to speak, Wampanoags host the first annual National Day of Mourning at Plymouth, Mass.

1933—Thomas H. Thurmond and John M. Holmes are lynched in San Jose, Calif. Jackie Coogan—later TV’s “Uncle Fester”—helps ready a rope. A judge, Timothy Fitzpatrick, says the mob “did a damned good job.” Gov. “Sonny Jim” Rolph promises a pardon, but no one’s even charged.

1932—In his newspaper column, Will Rogers mocks Herbert Hoover’s theory of “trickle-down economics.”

1922—Howard Carter and his employer Lord Carnarvon desecrate the tomb of King Tutankhamun.

1921—Former Lt. Col. Charles W. Whittlesey, 37, commander of the “Lost Battalion” and a pallbearer for the Unknown Soldier, leaps from a ship and drowns in the Atlantic.

1910—Six workers burn to death and 19 die jumping from the fourth floor of a Newark textile shop. “Misadventure and accident” said the coroner’s jury; penalty for the owner: $0.00.