Thurs, Dec 14

2020—AG Bill Barr quits, the first Covid vaccines are administered, the Electoral College elects Biden President, and Dolt #45 claims he won.

2012—N.H.-born Adam Lanza shoots his gun-enthusiast mother, six other adults, and 20 kids at a Newtown, Conn. school.

2008—“This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog,” yells Muntadhar al-Zaidi, as he flings his shoe at George W.[MD] Bush.

2005—George W.[MD] Bush blames his Iraq War on “faulty intelligence.” He doesn’t say whose.

1987—Chrysler admits it sold thousands of used cars as new ones.

1986—Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager begin a nine-day, non-stop, around-the-world flight.

1981—Defending his taxpayer-funded cocktail parties at the Lee Mansion, Interior Sec. James Watts says “Mr. Reagan has the White House. I have Arlington [National Cemetery].”

1973—The President of the U.S.—“Tricky Dick”—personally thanks the leader of the U.S. branch of Rev. Sun Myung Moon’s cult for his support.

1972—The last men on the moon leave.

1942—A German priest writes Pope Pius XII a letter: Nazis are killing up to 6,000 Poles and Jews per day in “SS-furnaces” at Belzec, Poland.

1774—Local militiamen seize powder and arms from Fort William and Mary, near Portsmouth. It comes in handy six months later at Bunker Hill.