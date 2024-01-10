Wed, Jan 10

2017—CNN reports on the Steele dossier; Buzzfeed publishes it.

2002—George W.[MD] Bush denies ever meeting Enron CEO Ken Lay, his largest campaign donor.

1992—A busted shipping container releases 28,000 floating toy animals in the mid-Pacific, which are then tracked by oceanographers; the gripping tale is told in Moby Duck.

1984—Responders to a false alarm about an accidental missile launch at Warren AFB, Wyo. park an armored car atop the silo as a precaution.

1967—School dropout and pickaxe-handle-dispensing restaurateurLester Maddox becomes Gov. of Ga.

1957—Four Black churches and homes of two Black leaders in Birmingham, Ala. are bombed.

1946—“I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its stupidity,” says Ike in Ottawa, Canada.

1880—Emperor Norton’s funeral draws 20,000 in San Francisco.

1860—The Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Mass., overloaded with machinery to boost profits, collapses killing 145 and injuring 166: the worst industrial disaster in state history.

1855—The last 88 Clackamas Indians sign away the best timberland in Oregon for $500 and some food.

1811—The rebellion on Louisiana’s German Coast ends in bloodshed.

1776—Anon [T. Paine] publishes Common Sense, eschewing royalties.