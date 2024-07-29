Mon, July 29

1994—Pro-life Reverend Paul Jennings Hill shotguns Dr. John Britton and his bodyguard James Barrett to death and wounds Barrett’s wife June.

1986—Ex-Chaplain Charlie Liteky, protesting U.S. policies in Latin America, renounces the Medal of Honor he got for heroism in Vietnam.

1981—Congress passes Ronald Reagan’s tax cut for the rich.

1974—Ten Republicans out of 17 on the Judiciary Committee vote not to impeach Nixon for abuse of power and violating his oath of office.

1970—Thanks to a five-year grape boycott, the United Farm Workers win their first contract.

1967—Bum equipment and bad procedures create a stray electrical current that sends a Zuni rocket from an F-4 jet on the flight deck of the Forrestal into John McCain’s A-4. Eight half-ton bombs explode, killing 134 sailors and nearly sinking the ship.

1966—Bob Dylan wrecks his Triumph then disappears for a while.

1921—Disgruntled former corporal Adolf Hitler becomes President of the German Nazi Party.

1910—Responding to a bogus claim about a pending race war against whites, hundreds of armed white Texans begin a race war in the predominantly Black town of Slocum.

1848—Leaders of Young Ireland try to peacefully resolve a standoff with British constables in Tipperary. They get shot at for their troubles.