Tues, Aug 20

2018—Greta Thunberg strikes, demanding action on the climate crisis.

1998—Days after admitting he’d lied about sex with an intern, Bill Clinton throws 13 Tomahawk missiles at Sudan’s only pharmaceutical factory.

1986—Former Marine Patrick Sherrill “goes postal” in Edmonds, Okla.; he kills 14 co-workers and wounds six.

1975—A bomb explodes in front of San Francisco Mayor Joe Alioto’s home. Top suspects? City cops, who are conducting an illegal strike.

1965—Keene, N.H. seminary student & civil rights worker Jonathan Daniels is murdered in Nayneville, Ala. White jurors acquit his killer.

1945—Ex-puppet Emperor Bao Dai warns Charles de Gaulle, if France tries to rule Vietnam, “each village will be a nest of resistance, each former collaborator an enemy… .” Does de Gaulle listen? What a silly question.

1907—T.R. lambastes “malefactors of great wealth” for causing “as much financial stress as possible” so as to discredit government regulators.

1794—“Mad Anthony” Wayne’s victory at Fallen Timbers sets off one of history’s greatest land grabs.

1672—Dutch peasants rip out the hearts of head of state Johan de Witt and his brother Cornelis.

1619—The first 20 enslaved Africans in North America land in Jamestown.

1191—Richard the Lion Hearted’s troops bravely slaughter 3,000 Arabs in the Holy Land, in Jesus’ name.