Sat, Aug 31

2019—Portsmouth’s Daniel Street Post Office closes for good. Thanks a lot, Councilor, Congressman, Governor, and Senator Judd Gregg.

1973—The Gainesville Eight, antiwar veterans charged with conspiracy to riot at the 1972 Republican National Convention, are acquitted.

1965—President Johnson signs a bill making draft card burning illegal.

1963—Robert Bork publishes an article in The New Republic opposing the Civil Rights Act.

1959—President Eisenhower says, “people want peace so much that one of these days governments had better get out of the way and let them have it.”

1954—Hurricane Carol slams New England; 65 die.

1948—An LAPD setup bears fruit: Robert Mitchum is busted for pot.

1939—German operatives conduct Operation Himmler, 21 false flag attacks along the Polish border, to justify the next day’s invasion.

1925—After an 11-year occupation, U.S. Marines depart from Haiti leaving a dictatorship behind.

1921—President Harding orders a cease-fire in the W.Va. Mine War under threat of Federal intervention.

1919—The American Communist Party is formed in Chicago.

1895—Julius A. Wyland founds An Appeal to Reason, an independent socialist weekly. Its peak circulation, in 1910, is over half a million.

1803—Lewis and Clark go west.