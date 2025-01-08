Wed, Jan 8

2020—Reacting to the U.S. drone-strike assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iran fires missiles at bases in Iraq; 64 U.S. troops suffer traumatic brain injuries. Trump denies any were injured.

2007—The USS Newport News, submerged, collides with a Japanese oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.

2005—The USS San Francisco, submerged, collides at flank [top] speed with an undersea mountain near Guam. One sailor dies, 98 are injured.

2003—“The war on terror involves Saddam Hussein,” explains George W.[MD] Bush, “because of the nature of Saddam Hussein, the history of Saddam Hussein, and his willingness to terrorize himself.”

1992—At a formal dinner in Japan, Pres. George Herbert [Hoover] Walker Bush turns his head to P.M. K. Miyazawa and vomits in his lap.

1982—Reagan’s White House grants tax-exempt status to racially-segregated colleges. (This lasts 4 days.)

1973—Five employees of President Nixon plead guilty to burglary.

1958—An accident at the Chelyabinsk plutonium plant in the U.S.S.R. kills hundreds.

1956—Indigenous Hoaroanis in Ecuador register their annoyance with missionaries by spearing five to death.

1811—Enslaved Blacks on Louisiana’s German Coast attack a plantation owner, take up arms, and march east towards New Orleans.