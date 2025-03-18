Tues, Mar 18

2006—Barnstead, N.H. bans corporations from exporting groundwater and denies them personhood.

2004—At Gilley’s, Portsmouth narcs and off-duty cops hold round two of a fight begun at Paddy’s on St. Pat’s Day.

2003—“Why should we hear about body bags and death and how many?” asks Barbara Bush. “It’s not relevant…why should I waste my beautiful mind on something like that?”

1997—Two L.A.P.D. undercover cops have a road rage shootout; one, Kevin Gaines, ends up dead in a big SUV that belongs to the estranged wife of Death Row Records’ “Suge” Knight. Exposure of massive corruption at the Rampart Division ensues.

1990—Fake cops bluff guards and steal Rembrandts and a Vermeer from Boston’s Gardner Museum.

1970—Offered a 4% raise while inflation is at 5.8%, postal workers stage a wildcat strike; after a week they win.

1969—The U.S. begins secretly and illegally bombing Cambodia.

1953—Cowed by Sen. Joe McCarthy [R-Scotch], the State Dept. vows books by “suspect” authors will be purged from its overseas libraries.

1937—In oil-rich New London, Texas, a school saving money by heating with un-scented gas explodes; 300 die.

1925—A tornado kills 695 along a 235-mile path from Mo. to Ind.

1847—John “Johnny Appleseed” Chapman dies; he was Daniel Fowle’s 3rd cousin twice removed.