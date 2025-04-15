Tues, Apr 15

2024—D.J. Trump becomes the first U.S. president charged with 34 felonies to fall asleep during his own trial.

2015—Doug Hughes, a USPS mailman, lands a gyrocopter on the Capitol lawn to deliver 535 letters to Congress: “Overturn Citizens United.”

2015—Texan and safari guide Ian Gibson is crushed to death in Zimbabwe by the elephant he was stalking.

2003—George W.[MD] Bush installs Gen. Jay Garner to administer Iraq “until an Iraqi government can be formed.” He lasts less than a month.

1994—Dick “Dick” Cheney ’splains on C-SPAN why G.H.[H.]W. Bush didn’t topple Saddam: that would have created a “quagmire” in Iraq.

1974—Press lord William Randolph Hearst’s gun-totin’ granddaughter Patty helps the Symbionese Liberation Army rob a San Francisco bank.

1970—Rep. Gerald Ford: “Impeach Justice William O. Douglas.”

1961—The CIA bombs and strafes Cuban airfields with falsely-marked American B-26s.

1953—Two grunts become the last U.S. ground troops killed by an enemy air strike: a bomb dropped by a North Korean flying a Russian Po-2 biplane.

1788—Five thousand rioters storm a N.Y.C. jail to attack grave-robbing doctors. The militia restores order by firing on the mob, killing eight.

1532—Richard Roose, a cook accused of poisoning a bishop, is boiled to death to satisfy English justice.