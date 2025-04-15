Zolpidem Purchase Cheapest Price For Ambien Can I Buy Zolpidem In Mexico Buy Generic Zolpidem Buy Zolpidem From India

Tues, Apr 15

2024—D.J. Trump becomes the first U.S. president charged with 34 felonies to fall asleep during his own trial.

2015—Doug Hughes, a USPS mailman, lands a gyrocopter on the Capitol lawn to deliver 535 letters to Congress: “Overturn Citizens United.”

2015—Texan and safari guide Ian Gibson is crushed to death in Zimbabwe by the elephant he was stalking.

2003—George W.[MD] Bush installs Gen. Jay Garner to administer Iraq “until an Iraqi government can be formed.” He lasts less than a month.

1994—Dick “Dick” Cheney ’splains on C-SPAN why G.H.[H.]W. Bush didn’t topple Saddam: that would have created a “quagmire” in Iraq.

1974—Press lord William Randolph Hearst’s gun-totin’ granddaughter Patty helps the Symbionese Liberation Army rob a San Francisco bank.

1970—Rep. Gerald Ford: “Impeach Justice William O. Douglas.”

1961—The CIA bombs and strafes Cuban airfields with falsely-marked American B-26s.

1953—Two grunts become the last U.S. ground troops killed by an enemy air strike: a bomb dropped by a North Korean flying a Russian Po-2 biplane.

1788—Five thousand rioters storm a N.Y.C. jail to attack grave-robbing doctors. The militia restores order by firing on the mob, killing eight.

1532—Richard Roose, a cook accused of poisoning a bishop, is boiled to death to satisfy English justice.

