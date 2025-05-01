Thurs, May 1

2022—The Union Leader reports that its late publisher, arch-conservative William Loeb, had sexually molested his daughter and his step-daughter.

1999—The New Hampshire Gazette resumes regular (fortnightly) publication in Portsmouth.

1989—“Bill” Gardner, Secretary of State for Life, assigns rights to the trade name New Hampshire Gazette to a collateral descendant of the founder.

1975—Tom Polgar sends CIA’s last cable from Saigon: “…we have lost.…Let us hope…that we have learned our lesson. Saigon signing off.”

1960—Gary Powers’ U-2 is hit by a missile, but he doesn’t hit the eject button. The plane’s crew had tipped him off: it was rigged to destroy him along with the plane. He lived because g forces threw him out as it spun.

1955—To supplant Harding’s failed “Americanization Day,” Ike proclaims an equally-doomed “Loyalty Day.”

1944—Jacob Coxey, 90, on the Capitol steps, completes the speech he began 50 years earlier.

1921—To supplant filthy leftists’ subversive May Day, Warren G. Harding proclaims “Americanization Day.”

1920—Atty. Gen. A. Mitchell Palmer is disappointed: the “saturnalia of violence” he predicted fails to appear.

1894—Jacob Coxey leads a 500-man “Army of the Unemployed” to the Capitol steps, where he calls for a federally-funded jobs program. Within minutes, police hustle him away.