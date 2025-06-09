Mon, June 9

2023—The same U.S. ex-President is indicted again: 37 felonies for unlawful possession of national secrets.

2016—Donald Trump’s son, son-in-law, and campaign manager meet at Trump Tower with a whole slew of Russians with peculiar associations.

1989—James Watt, Ronald Reagan’s Interior Secretary, admits to a House committee that he was paid $400,000 for making a few phone calls on a topic about which he knew nothing.

1978—The Mormon Church drops its longstanding policy of excluding Black men from the priesthood.

1963—Winona, Miss. jail inmates do as cops say, nearly beating civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer to death.

1958—Auberon Waugh, a British writer, shakes the barrel of his armored car’s malfunctioning machine gun, taking several slugs in the chest.

1954—Army attorney Joseph Welch asks Sen. Joseph McCarthy, “Have you no sense of decency, sir?” As the gallery erupts in applause, McCarthy asks Roy Cohn, “What happened?”

1946—Ted Williams hits a ball that lands in the 37th row of Fenway’s bleachers, over 500 feet away.

1940—Refusal to salute the flag boils over in Kennebunk, Me. Jehovahs Witnesses shoot two locals, and Kingdom Hall is burned in retaliation.

1893—As Edwin Booth, John Wilkes’ brother, is being buried in Boston, the floors collapse at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., killing 22 people.