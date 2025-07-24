Thurs, July 24

2017—“Who the hell wants to talk about politics…in front of the Boy Scouts?,” asks Donald Trump, who then talks politics at the Jamboree.

2008—A tornado hits nine towns in N.H., killing a Deerfield woman.

2003—Congress says the FBI and the CIA blew off warnings of a possible al-Qaeda attack on the U.S.

2003—In Iraq, the U.S. proudly displays photographs of the corpses of Uday and Qusay Hussein.

2002—James Traficant (D-Ohio) is booted from the U.S. House of Representatives for taking bribes.

1998—To prevent a cannibal holocaust, Rusty Weston murders Rep. Tom DeLay’s bodyguard and another Capitol cop. Shot and near death himself, he is revived by Sen. Bill Frist.

1974—Nine out of nine justices agree: Nixon’s gotta hand over them tapes.

1967—From a Montreal balcony, DeGaulle declares, “Vive le Québec libre!”

1959—During the “Kitchen Debate” in Moscow, N. Khruschev asks R. Nixon if Americans have machines to push food down their throats.

1951—Two officers from Hanscom AFB report a UFO flying over Portsmouth, N.H. at 800 to 1,000 mph.

1921—The Aerowagon, a high-speed, propeller-driven railcar, crashes on its way to Moscow, killing six, including its inventor Valerian I. Abakovsky.

1877—Thousands of strikers parade through East St. Louis, Ill., calling on shops and business to shutter.